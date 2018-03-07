Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.9
6.87
8.36
16.35
yoy growth (%)
-86.88
-17.82
-48.89
0.31
Raw materials
-0.91
-6.75
-8.12
-15.88
As % of sales
101.92
98.38
97.17
97.11
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.1
0
As % of sales
7.84
1.23
1.28
0
Other costs
-0.04
-0.09
-0.12
-0.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.63
1.37
1.53
2.42
Operating profit
-0.12
-0.06
0
0.07
OPM
-14.4
-0.99
0
0.45
Depreciation
-0.04
0
0
-0.09
Interest expense
0
0
-0.03
0
Other income
0.17
0.08
0.05
0.06
Profit before tax
0
0
0.01
0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
19.33
-26.25
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
0
0.01
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0
0
0.01
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-38.52
-82.24
-53.1
25.46
NPM
0.22
0.04
0.22
0.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.