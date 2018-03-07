Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
-0.04
0
0
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.61
-1.18
0.01
2.41
Other operating items
Operating
-1.64
-1.18
0.02
2.35
Capital expenditure
-0.01
0
0
0.01
Free cash flow
-1.65
-1.18
0.02
2.36
Equity raised
0.28
0.3
0.28
2.82
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.2
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.35
-0.85
0.35
5.38
