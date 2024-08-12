AGM 21/09/2024 AS PER LETTER ATTACHED AS PER LETTER ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) ACCEPTANCE OF RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR N C RUPAWALA & CO. APPOINTMENT OF A P M M &CO. AS STTAUTORY AUDITOR APPROVAL OF DIRECTORS REPORT AGM DATE REVISED 30.09.2024 AS PER LETTER ATTACHED. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024) Outcome of 29th AGM (Pursuant to Regulations of SEBI LODR) Regulations,2015 As per Attachment (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)