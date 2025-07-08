iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd Company Summary

7.05
(4.14%)
Mar 7, 2018|12:50:00 PM

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd Summary

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, as Pallavi Finstock Private Limited, under the companies Act 1956, pursuant to certificate of incorporation dated May 10, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the company was changed to Pallavi Finstock Limited, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated July 14, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Further, the name of the company was changed to Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Limited, vide certificate of incorporation, pursuant to change of name dated August 4, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The company is engaged in trading activities of various textiles materials (semi finished and finished products) in the textile market, and also the company is involved in trading of various textile products, which are high quality and also bulk trading.The company is located in textile hub of surat, which gives the company to add the advantage in terms of procurement. Initially, the company was formed with the object of Investment and Advisory Company and also invests in the equity shares of Mercury Ventures Limited, however the investment was sold later in FY 2015 and later on they decided to venture in to the textile business.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.