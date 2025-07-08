Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltd Summary

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Limited was incorporated in Gujarat, as Pallavi Finstock Private Limited, under the companies Act 1956, pursuant to certificate of incorporation dated May 10, 1995, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the company was changed to Pallavi Finstock Limited, pursuant to a certificate of incorporation dated July 14, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Further, the name of the company was changed to Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Limited, vide certificate of incorporation, pursuant to change of name dated August 4, 2015, issued by the Registrar of Companies.The company is engaged in trading activities of various textiles materials (semi finished and finished products) in the textile market, and also the company is involved in trading of various textile products, which are high quality and also bulk trading.The company is located in textile hub of surat, which gives the company to add the advantage in terms of procurement. Initially, the company was formed with the object of Investment and Advisory Company and also invests in the equity shares of Mercury Ventures Limited, however the investment was sold later in FY 2015 and later on they decided to venture in to the textile business.