Board Meeting 12 May 2025 12 May 2025

1. The Board approved Half Yearly Audited Financial Results for the half year ended on 31st March, 2025. 2. The Board approved the Audited financial statements for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2025 along with Auditors report. 3. The Board approved the appointment of BHAGAT ASSOCIATES, Prop. JITENDRA R. BHAGAT, Practicing Company Secretary for Secretarial Audit Report and certification of Annual Return filing of forms/returns under Companies Act for F.Y. 24-25 and onwards. 4. The Board approved appointment of BHAGAT ASSOCIATES, Prop. JITENDRA R. BHAGAT, Practicing Company Secretary as scrutinizer for voting at AGM

Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve appointment of Ms. Ahshwini Jignesh Bardoliya as an Independent Directors on the Board of the Company 2. To consider approve acceptance of Resignation of Mr. Pratik R Jariwala as an Independent Director from the Board of the Company. 3. Shifting of Registered Office from Meznine Floor M 12 Nilkamal Apartment Mahatmawadi Salabatpura Surat - 395003 to Ground Florr 27 Aagam Cross Road AC Market Opp Star Galaxy Near Shrungar Residency Vesu Abhava Road Surat-395007 Gujarat 4. Any other matter with the permission of the chair Outcomes of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/12/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In accordance with provisions of Regulation 29(1) (a) SEBI (LODR) Regulation2015 company hereby informs that meeting of Board of Directors of company is scheduled to be held on FRIDAY 25TH OCTOBER 2024 at 10.00 AM to consider and transact the business as stated in the notice of Board Meeting. The important item of agenda to be transacted at the meeting are: A. To consider unaudited financial results for the half year ended 30TH September 2024 along with limited review report. B. Any other business with the permission of Chair. Kindly place the same on your record and acknowledge The Board has considered and approved the following: 1. The Board approved the Stand alone UN Audited financial results as per Indian accounting standards for the HALFE year ended on 30st SEPTEMBER 2024 along with Auditors Limited Review Report . (Consolidated results not applicable) Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Ghushine Fintrrade Ocean Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a. To approve the resignation of N C RUPAWAL AND Co. as statutory auditor. b. To approve appointment of A P M M & Co. as statutory auditor to fill the casual vacancy. c. To consider and approve Directors Report for F.Y. 23-24. d. To fix the revised day date time and venue of AGM for F.Y. 2023-24. ACCEPTANCE OF RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR N C RUPAWALA & CO. APPOINTMENT OF A P M M &CO. AS STTAUTORY AUDITOR APPROVAL OF DIRECTORS REPORT AGM DATE REVISED 30.09.2024 AS PER LETTER ATTACHED APPOINTMENT OF A P M M & CO. AS STATUTORY AUDITOR AS PER LETTER ATTACHED (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024