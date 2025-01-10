iifl-logo-icon 1
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

145
(-3.49%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.11

4.11

4.11

4.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.4

9.64

11.84

-0.6

Net Worth

13.51

13.75

15.95

3.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

26.44

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.51

13.75

42.39

3.51

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.77

5.77

28.91

5.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.71

7.9

9.04

-8.27

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.14

0.43

6.01

18.91

Debtor Days

9,140.2

28,758.95

Other Current Assets

8.18

7.91

3.71

8.25

Sundry Creditors

-0.5

0

-0.68

-35.43

Creditor Days

1,034.16

53,883.12

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-0.44

0

0

Cash

0.04

0.08

4.44

6.65

Total Assets

13.52

13.75

42.39

3.51

