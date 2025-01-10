Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.11
4.11
4.11
4.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.4
9.64
11.84
-0.6
Net Worth
13.51
13.75
15.95
3.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
26.44
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.51
13.75
42.39
3.51
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.77
5.77
28.91
5.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.71
7.9
9.04
-8.27
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.14
0.43
6.01
18.91
Debtor Days
9,140.2
28,758.95
Other Current Assets
8.18
7.91
3.71
8.25
Sundry Creditors
-0.5
0
-0.68
-35.43
Creditor Days
1,034.16
53,883.12
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.44
0
0
Cash
0.04
0.08
4.44
6.65
Total Assets
13.52
13.75
42.39
3.51
