Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.38
-14.13
-1.74
-1.86
Depreciation
0
0
-1.93
-1.93
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
22.7
26.97
-8.71
-6.84
Other operating items
Operating
25.08
12.83
-12.39
-10.64
Capital expenditure
0
-42.91
0
0.02
Free cash flow
25.08
-30.07
-12.39
-10.61
Equity raised
8.85
27.06
30.95
35.09
Investing
23.78
3.33
1.6
0.2
Financing
26.44
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
84.16
0.32
20.16
24.68
