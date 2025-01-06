iifl-logo-icon 1
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Cash Flow Statement

156
(2.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gita Renewable Energy Ltd

Gita Renewable FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.38

-14.13

-1.74

-1.86

Depreciation

0

0

-1.93

-1.93

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

22.7

26.97

-8.71

-6.84

Other operating items

Operating

25.08

12.83

-12.39

-10.64

Capital expenditure

0

-42.91

0

0.02

Free cash flow

25.08

-30.07

-12.39

-10.61

Equity raised

8.85

27.06

30.95

35.09

Investing

23.78

3.33

1.6

0.2

Financing

26.44

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

84.16

0.32

20.16

24.68

