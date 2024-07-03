iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Share Price

156
(2.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open161.7
  • Day's High161.7
  • 52 Wk High310.3
  • Prev. Close151.6
  • Day's Low154
  • 52 Wk Low 130.25
  • Turnover (lac)11.97
  • P/E244.52
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.16
  • EPS0.62
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)64.15
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Power Generation & Distribution

Open

161.7

Prev. Close

151.6

Turnover(Lac.)

11.97

Day's High

161.7

Day's Low

154

52 Week's High

310.3

52 Week's Low

130.25

Book Value

32.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

64.15

P/E

244.52

EPS

0.62

Divi. Yield

0

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.95%

Foreign: 6.94%

Indian: 62.96%

Non-Promoter- 30.09%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.11

4.11

4.11

4.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.4

9.64

11.84

-0.6

Net Worth

13.51

13.75

15.95

3.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.24

0.24

0.36

0.36

yoy growth (%)

0

-33.33

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.12

-0.09

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

2.38

-14.13

-1.74

-1.86

Depreciation

0

0

-1.93

-1.93

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

22.7

26.97

-8.71

-6.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-33.33

0

0

Op profit growth

-95.49

-34,007.32

-37.31

-149.98

EBIT growth

-116.84

709.78

-6.62

-6.26

Net profit growth

-116.84

709.78

-6.62

-7.55

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NTPC Ltd

NTPC

339.85

17.643,29,541.24,648.872.2840,327.56160.87

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

POWERGRID

316.15

19.312,94,038.593,711.163.5610,260.0698.26

Adani Power Ltd

ADANIPOWER

520.5

22.672,00,753.672,409.36010,264.26106.16

Adani Green Energy Ltd

ADANIGREEN

1,038.35

01,64,478.019903,93647.79

Tata Power Company Ltd

TATAPOWER

396.65

40.641,26,743.141,008.610.54,889.4453.08

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gita Renewable Energy Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Saraswathi

Chairman & Managing Director

Natarajan R

Independent Director

Sankaran Sivasailapathi

Independent Director

S.Sekar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M Sahoo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gita Renewable Energy Ltd

Summary

Gita Renewable Energy Limited was incorporated in year 2010. Following the order from Honourable High Court of Judicature at Madras dated 04.01.2013, the Scheme of Arrangement between Kanishk Steel Industries Limited, the Company, Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited and their respective shareholders was sanctioned and the Power Division of Kanishk Steel Industries Limited was vested with the Company, as a going concern. The Scheme was made effective on February 28, 2013. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, 1 (one) equity share in the Company of face value of Rs.10/- each as fully paid up for 7 (Seven) equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up held in Kanishk Steel Industries Limited was allotted. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of the Company allotted 4062296 numbers of Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up on 19.04.2013 pursuant to scheme. The cost of acquisition of Equity Shares in Kanishk Steel Industries Limited and Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited and the Company were apportioned as follows: Kanishk Steel Industries Limited: 36.36%; Gita Renewable Energy Limited: 34.80% and Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited : 28.85%.. During year 2021-21, Company sold Properties, Plant, Machinery, equipment and liabilities relating to waste heat recovery plant and coal based thermal plant to the related party except other Assets and Liabilities by way of slum sale as going concern for a lump sum consideration. Remaining business of the Company was in t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gita Renewable Energy Ltd share price today?

The Gita Renewable Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹64.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd is 244.52 and 4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gita Renewable Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹130.25 and ₹310.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd?

Gita Renewable Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.07%, 3 Years at -17.13%, 1 Year at -34.70%, 6 Month at -15.96%, 3 Month at -8.51% and 1 Month at -3.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.91 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.09 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gita Renewable Energy Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.