SectorPower Generation & Distribution
Open₹161.7
Prev. Close₹151.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.97
Day's High₹161.7
Day's Low₹154
52 Week's High₹310.3
52 Week's Low₹130.25
Book Value₹32.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)64.15
P/E244.52
EPS0.62
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.11
4.11
4.11
4.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.4
9.64
11.84
-0.6
Net Worth
13.51
13.75
15.95
3.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.24
0.24
0.36
0.36
yoy growth (%)
0
-33.33
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.12
-0.09
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
2.38
-14.13
-1.74
-1.86
Depreciation
0
0
-1.93
-1.93
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
22.7
26.97
-8.71
-6.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-33.33
0
0
Op profit growth
-95.49
-34,007.32
-37.31
-149.98
EBIT growth
-116.84
709.78
-6.62
-6.26
Net profit growth
-116.84
709.78
-6.62
-7.55
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NTPC Ltd
NTPC
339.85
|17.64
|3,29,541.2
|4,648.87
|2.28
|40,327.56
|160.87
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
POWERGRID
316.15
|19.31
|2,94,038.59
|3,711.16
|3.56
|10,260.06
|98.26
Adani Power Ltd
ADANIPOWER
520.5
|22.67
|2,00,753.67
|2,409.36
|0
|10,264.26
|106.16
Adani Green Energy Ltd
ADANIGREEN
1,038.35
|0
|1,64,478.01
|99
|0
|3,936
|47.79
Tata Power Company Ltd
TATAPOWER
396.65
|40.64
|1,26,743.14
|1,008.61
|0.5
|4,889.44
|53.08
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Saraswathi
Chairman & Managing Director
Natarajan R
Independent Director
Sankaran Sivasailapathi
Independent Director
S.Sekar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M Sahoo
Reports by Gita Renewable Energy Ltd
Summary
Gita Renewable Energy Limited was incorporated in year 2010. Following the order from Honourable High Court of Judicature at Madras dated 04.01.2013, the Scheme of Arrangement between Kanishk Steel Industries Limited, the Company, Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited and their respective shareholders was sanctioned and the Power Division of Kanishk Steel Industries Limited was vested with the Company, as a going concern. The Scheme was made effective on February 28, 2013. In terms of the said Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger, 1 (one) equity share in the Company of face value of Rs.10/- each as fully paid up for 7 (Seven) equity shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up held in Kanishk Steel Industries Limited was allotted. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of the Company allotted 4062296 numbers of Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each fully paid up on 19.04.2013 pursuant to scheme. The cost of acquisition of Equity Shares in Kanishk Steel Industries Limited and Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited and the Company were apportioned as follows: Kanishk Steel Industries Limited: 36.36%; Gita Renewable Energy Limited: 34.80% and Chennai Ferrous Industries Limited : 28.85%.. During year 2021-21, Company sold Properties, Plant, Machinery, equipment and liabilities relating to waste heat recovery plant and coal based thermal plant to the related party except other Assets and Liabilities by way of slum sale as going concern for a lump sum consideration. Remaining business of the Company was in t
Read More
The Gita Renewable Energy Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹156 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹64.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd is 244.52 and 4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gita Renewable Energy Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gita Renewable Energy Ltd is ₹130.25 and ₹310.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 97.07%, 3 Years at -17.13%, 1 Year at -34.70%, 6 Month at -15.96%, 3 Month at -8.51% and 1 Month at -3.68%.
