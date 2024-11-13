Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Gita Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Gita Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 2. Notice for the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. M/s. M K Madhavan & Associates as a Scrutinizer of the AGM 4. Any other Business with permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the Business. 1. Approval of Boards Report, Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 2. Approval of notice for the Annual General Meeting 3. Appointment M K Madhavan and Associates as a Scrutinizer of the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Gita Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board meeting is to be held on 13th August 2023 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To appoint M K Madhavan & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y 2024-25. The outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 9 May 2024

Gita Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024