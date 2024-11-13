iifl-logo-icon 1
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Board Meeting

Gita Renewable CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Gita Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. OUTCOME OF THE BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Gita Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Boards Report and Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 2. Notice for the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 3. M/s. M K Madhavan & Associates as a Scrutinizer of the AGM 4. Any other Business with permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the Business. 1. Approval of Boards Report, Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 2. Approval of notice for the Annual General Meeting 3. Appointment M K Madhavan and Associates as a Scrutinizer of the AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Gita Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board meeting is to be held on 13th August 2023 to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To appoint M K Madhavan & Associates as a Secretarial Auditor for the F.Y 2024-25. The outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 May 20249 May 2024
Gita Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting under Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 STANDALONE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
Gita Renewable Energy Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Attached the outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.01.2024)

