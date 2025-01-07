iifl-logo-icon 1
Gita Renewable Energy Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

150.3
(-3.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0.24

0.24

0.36

0.36

yoy growth (%)

0

-33.33

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.18

-0.12

-0.09

-0.03

As % of sales

78.7

50.42

26.27

9.16

Other costs

-0.69

-14.43

-0.22

-0.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

290.34

6,015.99

61.99

72.11

Operating profit

-0.64

-14.31

0.04

0.06

OPM

-269.04

-5,966.41

11.73

18.71

Depreciation

0

0

-1.93

-1.93

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

3.02

0.18

0.14

0

Profit before tax

2.38

-14.13

-1.74

-1.86

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.38

-14.13

-1.74

-1.86

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.38

-14.13

-1.74

-1.86

yoy growth (%)

-116.84

709.78

-6.62

-7.55

NPM

991.87

-5,889.61

-484.87

-519.26

