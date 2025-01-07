Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0.24
0.24
0.36
0.36
yoy growth (%)
0
-33.33
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.12
-0.09
-0.03
As % of sales
78.7
50.42
26.27
9.16
Other costs
-0.69
-14.43
-0.22
-0.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
290.34
6,015.99
61.99
72.11
Operating profit
-0.64
-14.31
0.04
0.06
OPM
-269.04
-5,966.41
11.73
18.71
Depreciation
0
0
-1.93
-1.93
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
3.02
0.18
0.14
0
Profit before tax
2.38
-14.13
-1.74
-1.86
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.38
-14.13
-1.74
-1.86
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.38
-14.13
-1.74
-1.86
yoy growth (%)
-116.84
709.78
-6.62
-7.55
NPM
991.87
-5,889.61
-484.87
-519.26
