|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|1. Approval of Boards Report, Secretarial Audit Report for the FY 2023-24 2. Approval of notice for the Annual General Meeting 3. Appointment M K Madhavan and Associates as a Scrutinizer of the AGM Outcome of the 14th Annual General Meeting of Gita Renewable Energy Limited (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.09.2024)
