Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.51
24.51
24.51
1.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,307.82
2,113.7
2,029.81
750.79
Net Worth
2,332.33
2,138.21
2,054.32
752.75
Minority Interest
Debt
17.15
19.36
2.88
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
53.34
44.25
32.57
24.91
Total Liabilities
2,402.82
2,201.82
2,089.77
777.66
Fixed Assets
911.05
842.25
686.72
586.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.08
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.55
1.81
1.07
2.03
Networking Capital
1,185.54
1,048.29
889.73
73.05
Inventories
666.59
604.17
516.24
513.42
Inventory Days
99.4
Sundry Debtors
765.43
806.77
673.49
619.5
Debtor Days
119.94
Other Current Assets
205.67
139.5
82.32
161.58
Sundry Creditors
-390.76
-447.56
-324.4
-222.6
Creditor Days
43.09
Other Current Liabilities
-61.39
-54.59
-57.92
-998.85
Cash
301.59
309.4
512.16
115.6
Total Assets
2,402.81
2,201.83
2,089.76
777.66
