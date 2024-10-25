Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
1,885.16
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-905.49
As % of sales
48.03
Employee costs
-149.13
As % of sales
7.91
Other costs
-239.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.7
Operating profit
591.07
OPM
31.35
Depreciation
-33.39
Interest expense
-87.54
Other income
0.81
Profit before tax
470.94
Taxes
-119.36
Tax rate
-25.34
Minorities and other
0
Adj. profit
351.58
Exceptional items
0
Net profit
351.58
yoy growth (%)
NPM
18.64
The Mumbai-based company's income from operations decreased by roughly 15% to ₹507 Crore in the three months ended September 30.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.Read More
The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.