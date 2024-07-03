Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,885.17
1,537.31
886.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,885.17
1,537.31
886.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
11.99
0.44
Total Income
1,885.98
1,549.3
886.87
Total Expenditure
1,294.09
1,065.35
638.7
PBIDT
591.89
483.95
248.16
Interest
87.55
33.52
0.61
PBDT
504.34
450.44
247.56
Depreciation
33.39
29.37
19.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
Tax
112.75
98.54
25.9
Deferred Tax
6.62
9.43
6.81
Reported Profit After Tax
351.58
313.1
195.59
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
351.58
313.1
195.59
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
351.58
313.1
195.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
32.61
29.04
24.64
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
Equity
1.96
1.96
1.96
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31.39
31.48
27.99
PBDTM(%)
26.75
29.3
27.92
PATM(%)
18.64
20.36
22.06
