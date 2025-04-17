iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Glenmark Set to Enter $421 Million US ADHD Drug Market

17 Apr 2025 , 03:29 PM

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of the Indian drugmakers, said that its US-based subsidiary will bring ADHD treatment tablets into the US market by May 2025.

The drug consists of a combination of dextroamphetamine saccharate, amphetamine aspartate, dextroamphetamine sulfate, and amphetamine sulfate. They are mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product and will be available in five strengths of dosages: 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.

The tablets are therapeutically and bioequivalent to Adderall Tablets, a reference listed drug produced by Teva Women’s Health, Inc. Adderall is highly prescribed in the United States for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Based on IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ending February 2025, Adderall tablets in the mentioned strengths registered annual sales of around $421.7 million in the US market. Glenmark’s imminent launch is likely to bridge the prevailing supply shortage of ADHD drugs in the nation.

Marc Kikuchi, President and North America Business Head at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, mentioned that the firm is happy to assist patients and physicians during the shortage of medicines.

He highlighted that the product launched is one of the most frequently prescribed ADHD drugs in the US, and Glenmark is looking to consolidate its position in the central nervous system (CNS) segment with this launch.

Related Tags

  • ADHD Drug Market
  • Glenmark
  • Glenmark Pharma
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Bajaj Electricals Partners with SEAK to Expand Smart Lighting Footprint

Bajaj Electricals Partners with SEAK to Expand Smart Lighting Footprint

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|03:59 PM
Suzlon Wins 100.8 MW Wind Project from Sunsure

Suzlon Wins 100.8 MW Wind Project from Sunsure

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|03:36 PM
Glenmark Set to Enter $421 Million US ADHD Drug Market

Glenmark Set to Enter $421 Million US ADHD Drug Market

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|03:29 PM
Wipro Q4 Revenue Falls 0.8%

Wipro Q4 Revenue Falls 0.8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|02:58 PM
Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Nod for Carbamazepine 200 mg

Alembic Pharma Gets USFDA Nod for Carbamazepine 200 mg

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
17 Apr 2025|02:49 PM
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.