Glenmark Set to Enter $421 Million US ADHD Drug Market

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., one of the Indian drugmakers, said that its US-based subsidiary will bring ADHD treatment tablets into the US market by May 2025.

The drug consists of a combination of dextroamphetamine saccharate, amphetamine aspartate, dextroamphetamine sulfate, and amphetamine sulfate. They are mixed salts of a single-entity amphetamine product and will be available in five strengths of dosages: 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg.

The tablets are therapeutically and bioequivalent to Adderall Tablets, a reference listed drug produced by Teva Women’s Health, Inc. Adderall is highly prescribed in the United States for the treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.

Based on IQVIA sales data for the 12 months ending February 2025, Adderall tablets in the mentioned strengths registered annual sales of around $421.7 million in the US market. Glenmark’s imminent launch is likely to bridge the prevailing supply shortage of ADHD drugs in the nation.

Marc Kikuchi, President and North America Business Head at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, mentioned that the firm is happy to assist patients and physicians during the shortage of medicines.

He highlighted that the product launched is one of the most frequently prescribed ADHD drugs in the US, and Glenmark is looking to consolidate its position in the central nervous system (CNS) segment with this launch.