SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1,029.7
Prev. Close₹1,031.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹367.95
Day's High₹1,038.25
Day's Low₹1,010
52 Week's High₹1,335.1
52 Week's Low₹676.5
Book Value₹207.22
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12,562.68
P/E29.79
EPS34.56
Divi. Yield2.19
The Mumbai-based company's income from operations decreased by roughly 15% to ₹507 Crore in the three months ended September 30.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.
The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.51
24.51
24.51
1.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,307.82
2,113.7
2,029.81
750.79
Net Worth
2,332.33
2,138.21
2,054.32
752.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Revenue
1,885.16
yoy growth (%)
Raw materials
-905.49
As % of sales
48.03
Employee costs
-149.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
470.94
Depreciation
-33.39
Tax paid
-119.36
Working capital
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
1,885.17
1,537.31
886.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,885.17
1,537.31
886.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
11.99
0.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Yasir Yusufali Rawjee
Executive Director
Vinod Naik
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manju Agarwal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Taruvai Laxminarayanan Easwar
Chairman (Non-Executive)
HIREN KARSANBHAI PATEL
Independent Director
KAUSHIKBHAI NANDUBHAI PATEL
Independent Director
VIJAYKUMAR RATILAL SHAH
Independent Director
Savan Godialwala
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rudalf Corriea
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd
Summary
Glenmark Life Sciences Limited was incorporated as Zorg Laboratories Private Limited, on June 23, 2011 at Pune and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Pune. Subsequently, the Company was acquired by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited through a Share Purchase Agreement dated 04 July 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Glenmark Life Sciences Private Limited dated 10 August 2018. A shareholders resolution was passed on 13 August 2018 to convert the Company from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 28 August 2018 was issued by the RoC. The Company is a wholly owned Subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. The Company acquired API Division of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (the parent company) on 01 January, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(APIs). In 2001, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals established its API business. The first product registered with USFDA in 2003. The Company acquired Glaxo SmithKlines (GSK) API manufacturing plant in Ankleshwar, Gujarat in 2003. It established manufacturing plant at Kurkumbh, Maharashtra in 2002. In 2004, it commenced manufacturing at Mohol, Maharashtra. In 2013, the Company commenced manufacturing at Dahej, Gujarat. The Company increased its API manufacturing capabilities by enhancing the existing production capacities at Ankle
Read More
The Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1025.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd is ₹12562.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd is 29.79 and 4.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd is ₹676.5 and ₹1335.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.62%, 3 Years at 18.28%, 1 Year at 41.30%, 6 Month at 11.46%, 3 Month at -8.47% and 1 Month at -4.98%.
