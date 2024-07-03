iifl-logo-icon 1
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd Share Price

1,025.25
(-0.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:49:57 PM

  • Open1,029.7
  • Day's High1,038.25
  • 52 Wk High1,335.1
  • Prev. Close1,031.35
  • Day's Low1,010
  • 52 Wk Low 676.5
  • Turnover (lac)367.95
  • P/E29.79
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value207.22
  • EPS34.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12,562.68
  • Div. Yield2.19
No Records Found

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1,029.7

Prev. Close

1,031.35

Turnover(Lac.)

367.95

Day's High

1,038.25

Day's Low

1,010

52 Week's High

1,335.1

52 Week's Low

676.5

Book Value

207.22

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12,562.68

P/E

29.79

EPS

34.56

Divi. Yield

2.19

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

9 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 22.5

Record Date: 17 Oct, 2023

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Glenmark Life Sciences’ Q2 net profit falls 20% y-o-y

Glenmark Life Sciences’ Q2 net profit falls 20% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:27 PM

The Mumbai-based company's income from operations decreased by roughly 15% to ₹507 Crore in the three months ended September 30.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals divests stake in Glenmark Life after Nirma Acquisition

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals divests stake in Glenmark Life after Nirma Acquisition

11 Jul 2024|01:16 PM

The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 12.01%

Institutions: 12.01%

Non-Institutions: 12.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.51

24.51

24.51

1.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,307.82

2,113.7

2,029.81

750.79

Net Worth

2,332.33

2,138.21

2,054.32

752.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Revenue

1,885.16

yoy growth (%)

Raw materials

-905.49

As % of sales

48.03

Employee costs

-149.13

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021

Profit before tax

470.94

Depreciation

-33.39

Tax paid

-119.36

Working capital

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

Op profit growth

EBIT growth

Net profit growth

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

1,885.17

1,537.31

886.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,885.17

1,537.31

886.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

11.99

0.44

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Yasir Yusufali Rawjee

Executive Director

Vinod Naik

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manju Agarwal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Taruvai Laxminarayanan Easwar

Chairman (Non-Executive)

HIREN KARSANBHAI PATEL

Independent Director

KAUSHIKBHAI NANDUBHAI PATEL

Independent Director

VIJAYKUMAR RATILAL SHAH

Independent Director

Savan Godialwala

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rudalf Corriea

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd

Summary

Glenmark Life Sciences Limited was incorporated as Zorg Laboratories Private Limited, on June 23, 2011 at Pune and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Pune. Subsequently, the Company was acquired by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited through a Share Purchase Agreement dated 04 July 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Glenmark Life Sciences Private Limited dated 10 August 2018. A shareholders resolution was passed on 13 August 2018 to convert the Company from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 28 August 2018 was issued by the RoC. The Company is a wholly owned Subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. The Company acquired API Division of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (the parent company) on 01 January, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(APIs). In 2001, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals established its API business. The first product registered with USFDA in 2003. The Company acquired Glaxo SmithKlines (GSK) API manufacturing plant in Ankleshwar, Gujarat in 2003. It established manufacturing plant at Kurkumbh, Maharashtra in 2002. In 2004, it commenced manufacturing at Mohol, Maharashtra. In 2013, the Company commenced manufacturing at Dahej, Gujarat. The Company increased its API manufacturing capabilities by enhancing the existing production capacities at Ankle
Company FAQs

What is the Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd share price today?

The Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1025.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd is ₹12562.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd is 29.79 and 4.97 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd is ₹676.5 and ₹1335.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd?

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.62%, 3 Years at 18.28%, 1 Year at 41.30%, 6 Month at 11.46%, 3 Month at -8.47% and 1 Month at -4.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 12.02 %
Public - 12.98 %

