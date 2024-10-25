This is to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company has at its meeting held today i.e. October 09, 2023, inter-alia, declared Interim Equity Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 22.50/- per equity share of Rs. 2 each. As intimated vide our letter dated October 04, 2023, the record date for reckoning the list of shareholders who shall be entitled to receive the said interim dividend shall be Tuesday, October 17, 2023. The interim dividend will be paid to such shareholders on or after October 23, 2023.