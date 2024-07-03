Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd Summary

Glenmark Life Sciences Limited was incorporated as Zorg Laboratories Private Limited, on June 23, 2011 at Pune and was granted the Certificate of Incorporation by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra at Pune. Subsequently, the Company was acquired by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited through a Share Purchase Agreement dated 04 July 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Glenmark Life Sciences Private Limited dated 10 August 2018. A shareholders resolution was passed on 13 August 2018 to convert the Company from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 28 August 2018 was issued by the RoC. The Company is a wholly owned Subsidiary of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited. The Company acquired API Division of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (the parent company) on 01 January, 2019.The Company is engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(APIs). In 2001, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals established its API business. The first product registered with USFDA in 2003. The Company acquired Glaxo SmithKlines (GSK) API manufacturing plant in Ankleshwar, Gujarat in 2003. It established manufacturing plant at Kurkumbh, Maharashtra in 2002. In 2004, it commenced manufacturing at Mohol, Maharashtra. In 2013, the Company commenced manufacturing at Dahej, Gujarat. The Company increased its API manufacturing capabilities by enhancing the existing production capacities at Ankleshwar Dahej facilities in FY 2023, by an aggregate annual total installed capacity of 640 KL.The Company expanded projects with additional 240 KL at Dahej in 2023. The brownfield expansion at Dahej for Oncology Plant was completed. Out of the 2 independent modules, one module commissioned 100%. 192 KL out of the 400 KL intermediate manufacturing block at Ankleshwar commissioned in 2023. The Company came up with an IPO of 21,022,222 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Issue of 14,722,222 Equity Shares and Offer for Sale of 6,300,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 1513.6 Crores in August, 2021.