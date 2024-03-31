Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Thirteenth Annual Report on business and operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year (F.Y.) ended 31 March 2024

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous years figures is given hereunder:

( in Million)

Particulars For the F.Y. ended 31 March 2024 For the F.Y. ended 31 March 2023 Net Sales/Income from operations Income from operations 22,832.84 21,612.20 Other Income 120.42 289.57 Total Income 22,952.56 21,901.77 Total Expenses 16,639.66 15,615.68 Profi t before exceptional and extraordinary items and tax 6,312.90 6,286.09 Less: Exceptional Items - - Profi t Before Tax 6,312.90 6,286.09 Less: Current tax 1,522.14 1,506.11 Less Deferred Tax 81.88 110.37 Net Profit After Tax 4,708.88 4,669.61

2. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS:

Total Income: Our total income increased by 4.8% to 22,952.56 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 21,901.77 million for the F.Y. 2023, primarily due to strong growth momentum across regulated as well as emerging markets.

Revenue from Operations: Our revenue from operations increased by 5.6% to 22,832.14 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 21,612.20 million for the F.Y. 2023, primarily due to an increase in sale of products. Our revenue from the sale of products increased by 6.7% to 21,847.70 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 20,478.40 million for the F.Y. 2023, majorily due to strong growth momentum across regulated as well as emerging markets. Our other operating revenue decreased by 13.2% to 984.44 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 1,133.80 million for the F.Y. 2023, primarily due to lower production linked incentive (PLI) in the current year as compared to previous year.

Other Income: Our other income decreased to 120.42 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 289.57 million for the F.Y. 2023, primarily due to exchange loss (net) and lower interest income in the current year.

Expenses:

Cost of Materials: Cost of materials decreased by 1.2% to

10,020.10 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 10,140.88 million for the F.Y. 2023. This decrease was primarily on account of product mix.

Employee Benefits Expenses: Employee benefits expenses increased by 43.3% to 2,581.56 million for the F.Y 2024 from 1,801.80 million for the F.Y. 2023, primarily due to one-time performance bonus awarded to the Senior Management, annual increment and rise in headcount.

Depreciation and Amortization Expense: Our depreciation and amortization expenses increased by 27.0% to 534.52 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 420.94 million for the F.Y. 2023, primarily due to commissioning of new manufacturing capacities at our Dahej and Ankleshwar site.

Other Expenses: Other expenses increased by 7.4% to 3,488.02 million for the F.Y 2024 from 3,246.59 million for the F.Y. 2023, primarily due to an increase in labour charges by 28.8% to 736.65 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 571.84 million for the F.Y. 2023, an increase in Sales Promotion expenses by 27.8% to 115.47 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 90.07 million for the F.Y. 2023 and an increase in Repairs and Maintenance by 15.5% to 379.05 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 327.62 million for the F.Y. 2023.

Total Tax Expense: Our total tax expenses decreased to 1,604.02 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 1,616.48 million for the F.Y. 2023, primarily in line with profit before tax.

Profit for the Year: As a result of the foregoing, our net profit increased to 4,708.88 million for the F.Y. 2024 from 4,669.61 million for the F.Y. 2023.

3. DIVIDEND:

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"), the Board has approved and adopted a Dividend Distribution Policy. The Dividend Distribution Policy is available on the Companys website at https:// www. glenmarklifesciences.com/pdf/Dividend-distribution- policy. pdf Pursuant to the approval of the Board on 09 October 2023, your Company paid an interim dividend of 22.50 per equity share of face value of 2/- each, to shareholders whose names were appearing in the register of members as on 17_October 2023, being the record date fixed for this purpose, after deduction of applicable taxes. The total net cash outflow was of 2,756.86 million.

The interim dividend of 22.50 per equity share, declared by the Board on 09 October 2023 shall be the final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Your Company is in compliance with its Dividend Distribution Policy as approved by the Board.

4. TAXATION ON DIVIDEND:

As per the provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961, as amended by and read with the provisions of the Finance Act, 2020, with effect from 01 April 2020, dividend declared and paid by the Company is taxable in the hands of shareholders. The Company shall, therefore, be required to calculate deduction of tax at source (TDS) at the time of payment of dividend at the applicable rates.

5. INTEGRATED REPORT:

The Company has voluntarily provided the Integrated Report, which includes both financial and non-financial information. The Integrated Report also covers aspects such as materiality assessment, forward looking strategy, value creation model, corporate governance, risk management, performance and prospects of value creation based on the six forms of capitals viz. Financial, Manufactured, Intellectual, Human, Social and Relationship and Natural.

6. AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE CARRIED TO ANY RESERVES:

The Company has not transferred any amount to general reserves for the F.Y. 2023-24.

7. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company is committed to follow the best Corporate Governance practices, including the requirements under the Listing Regulations and the Board is responsible to ensure the same from time to time. The Company has duly complied with the Corporate Governance requirements. Further, a separate section on Corporate Governance in compliance with the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations read with Schedule V of the said regulations, along with a certificate from a Practicing Company Secretary confirming that the Company is and has been compliant with the conditions stipulated under aforesaid Regulations forms part of the Annual Report.

8. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture or Associate Company as defined in the Act during the F.Y. under review.

9. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

In terms of the provisions of Investor Education and Protection / Investor Education and Protection Fund (Awareness and Protection of Investors) Rules, 2001, there was no unpaid / unclaimed dividends to be transferred during the F.Y. to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

10. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Change in Management:

During the year, the promoter Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited ("GPL"), and Nirma Limited ("Nirma") entered into share purchase agreement ("Share Purchase Agreement") for the sale of 91,895,379 equity shares representing 75% of the current issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company to Nirma Limited. The said transaction was consummated on 06 March 2024 and 12 March 2024, pursuant to which 91,895,379 equity shares representing 75% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Company have been transferred by GPL to Nirma Limited. Accordingly, Nirma stands designated as a new promoter of the Company. The Nirma had obtained all statutory approvals.

As there was a change in ownership pursuant to share purchase agreement, Mr. Glenn Saldanha (DIN: 00050607) – Chairman, Non-executive Director and Mr. V. S. Mani (DIN: 01082878) - Non-Executive Director have resigned from the Board with effect from closure of Business hours on 06 March 2024 and the following new Directors were appointed on the Board as Additional Directors based on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee: Mr. Hiren K. Patel (DIN: 00145149) - Chairman & Additional Director -Non- Executive Mr. Kaushikbhai N Patel (DIN: 00145086) - Additional Director - Independent Mr. Vijaykumar Ratilal Shah (DIN: 00376570) - Additional Director – Independent.

Resignation of Mr. Sridhar Gorthi (DIN: 00035824) - Independent Director: Mr. Sridhar Gorthi (DIN: 00035824) ceased to be the Independent Director with effect from the closure of business hours on 06 March 2024. The Board placed on record its appreciation for his valuable contribution during his tenure.

Resignation of Ms. Gita Nayyar (DIN: 07128438), Independent Director: Ms.GitaNayyar(DIN:07128438)ceasedtobetheIndependent Director with effect from the closure of business hours on 22 April 2024. The Board placed on record its appreciation for her valuable contribution during her tenure.

Appointment of Dr. Savan Godialwala (DIN 07874111): Dr. Savan Godialwala (DIN: 07874111) was appointed as an Additional Director, Independent of the Company with effect from 25 April 2024 subject to approval of the Shareholders.

Retirement by Rotation:

Dr. Yasir Rawjee (DIN: 01965174) will retire by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re- appointment at the ensuing 13th AGM of the Company. A detailed profile(s) of Dr. Yasir Rawjee seeking re-appointment at the forthcoming AGM as required under Secretarial Standard on General Meetings issued by ICSI is provided separately by way of an Annexure to the Notice of the AGM.

Independent Directors:

All Independent Directors have declared that they meet the criteria of Independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(b) of Listing Regulations.

In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, all the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence. The Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have enrolled themselves in the Independent Directors Databank maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (‘IICA) in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment

& Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended. They have also afirmed compliance to the Conduct for Independent Directors as prescribed in Schedule IV of the Act.

During the year, the Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending Meetings of the Board/Committees of the Company. Independent Directors of the Company are not liable to retire by rotation.

A note on the familiarisation programme adopted by the Company for orientation and training of the Director in compliance with the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulation is provided in the Report on Corporate Governance, which forms Part of this Report.

Key Managerial Personnel:

In terms of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company: Dr. Yasir Rawjee - Managing Director & CEO

Mr. Vinod Naik - Executive Director Mr. Tushar Mistry - Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Rudalf Corriea - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

11. APPLICATION FOR

RECLASSIFICATION UNDER LISTING REGULATION 31A:

The Company is in receipt of a request from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited and Mr. Glenn Saldanha (collectively as "Outgoing Promoters") for reclassification from the ‘Promoter and Promoter Group category to ‘Public category shareholder in accordance with Regulation 31A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended ("Listing Regulations"), pursuant to the disclosure in relation to intent of Outgoing Promoters to reclassify to public shareholders of the Company.

Application for reclassification of promoter as public under Regulation 31A of Listing Regulations has been made to BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited where the shares of the Company are listed. The Approval is awaited till date of this report.

12. BOARD AND COMMITTEE MEETINGS:

Details of composition, attendance of the Board of Directors and other details of the Board & its Committees are provided in the Corporate Governance Report. The Intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Act and Listing Regulations.

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Directors confirm that: a) in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any; b) appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2024; c) proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis; e) they have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; f) proper systems have been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

14. BOARD PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

The Company has devised a Performance Evaluation Framework and Policy, which sets out a mechanism for the evaluation of the Board, Committees of the Board and the individual Directors.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Act and Listing Regulations, the Board had carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance and the performance of its Committees as well as the individual Directors.

15. MEETINGS OF THE MEMBERS:

During the year under review, the shareholders met once. Twelfth Annual General Meeting of the members was held on 26 September 2023.

16. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

One meeting of Independent Directors was held during the year.

17. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report on the operations of the Company, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

18. AUDITORS AND AUDITORS REPORT:

A. Statutory Auditors:

M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, (Firm Registration no. 001076N/N500013) Chartered Accountants were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the Shareholders Meeting held on 25 July 2018, for a term of five consecutive years i.e. upto the conclusion of ensuing 12th AGM. Further as per the provisions of Section 139 of the Act, the Board of Directors of the Company, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, recommended the re-appointment of M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants for a further period of five years i.e. upto the conclusion of 17th AGM and at annual general meeting held on 26 September 2023, the shareholders had approved re-appointment of M/s. Walker Chandiok & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants for a further period of five years i.e. upto the conclusion of 17th AGM.

Auditors Report for the year under review forms part of this annual report. It does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks. Further, there are no instances of any fraud reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee or to the Board pursuant to Section 143(12) of the Act.

B. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules 2014, the Board had appointed M/s. Bhadresh Shah and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023 - 24. Secretarial Audit Report in prescribed Form No. MR-3 is annexed to this report as "Annexure I". There are no qualifications or reservations or adverse remarks in the Secretarial Audit Report.

C. Cost Auditor:

The Company maintains cost records as per the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act and the same are audited by the Cost Auditors.

The Board, on recommendation of Audit Committee, has appointed M/s. Kirit Mehta & Associates, Practicing Cost Accountants to audit the cost records of the Company for the F.Y. 2024 - 25 at a remuneration of

0.45 million plus applicable taxes and reimbursement of actual travel and out of pocket expenses. Their remuneration is subject to ratification by shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Accordingly, resolution seeking Members ratification of their remuneration, forms part of the Notice convening the 13th Annual General Meeting. Board recommends the same for approval of Members. The Cost Auditors have certified that their appointment is within the limits of Section 141(3)(g) of the Act and that they are not disqualified from appointment within the meaning of the said Act.

D. Internal Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Act and the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the Board of the Company has appointed M/s. Sridhar & Associates, to conduct internal audit for the Company. The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under the second proviso of Section 143(12) of the Act (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force).

19. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL _IFC_ AND ITS ADEQUACY:

The Company has established an adequate system of internal controls, policies, and procedures to ensure the orderly and efficient conduct of the business. This includes adherence to the Companys policies / procedures, safeguarding its assets, preventing and detecting fraud and errors, ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures, as required under the Act.

The current system of Internal Financial Controls (IFC) is aligned with statutory requirements, is adequate considering the size of the company, and is operating effectively. The effectiveness of IFC is ensured through controlled self-assessment, management reviews, and independent testing by the Internal and Statutory Auditors.

20. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has a Risk Management Policy with the objective to formalise the process of identification of potential risk and adopt appropriate risk mitigation measures through a risk management structure. The Risk Management Policy is a step taken by the Company towards strengthening the existing controls. The details of risk management have been included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this report.

21. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

22. CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

There was no change in paid-up share capital in the F.Y. 2023-24.

23. UTILISATION OF ISSUE PROCEEDS:

The net proceeds of the fresh issue were / will be utilised for payment of outstanding purchase consideration to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited ("the Promoter") for the spin- off of the API business from the Promoter into our Company pursuant to the Business Purchase Agreement dated 09 October 2018, funding the Capital Expenditure requirements and General Corporate purposes. The details of utilization of proceeds by the Company are set out in following table and there was no deviation in utilization of the proceeds of IPO:

( in million) Particular Estimated net proceeds as per Prospectus Revised net proceeds Utilisation upto 31 March 24 Unutilised amount as at 31 March 24 Payment of outstanding purchase consideration to the Promoter for the spin- off of the API business from the Promoter into our Company pursuant to the Business Purchase Agreement dated 9 October 2018 8,000.00 8,000.00 8,000.00 - Funding the capital expenditure requirements 1,527.64 1,527.64 1,466.19 61.45 General corporate purposes 576.75 494.40 494.40 - Total 10,104.39 10,022.04 9,960.59 61.45

24. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME _ESOP_:

In compliance with the provisions of Sections 62 of the Act and Rules made thereunder and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("the SEBI SBEB Regulations"), the Company has formulated an employee stock option scheme, namely, Glenmark Life Sciences Limited Employee Stock Option Plan, 2021, (the "ESOP Scheme"). The ESOP scheme has been implemented in accordance with the SEBI SBEB Regulations and in accordance with the resolution passed by the shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 09 April 2021, approving such scheme. ESOP Scheme of the Company aims to reward employees for their performance as well as to attract and retain talent in the organization. The Company views the ESOP as an instrument that would enable the Employees to get a share in the value, they create for the Company in the years to come. 9,51,734 ESOP options have been granted to the eligible Employees/Directors at Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting held on 17 May 2021.

As of 31 March 2023, 8,77,712 options were outstanding. During the F.Y. 2023-24, 4,190 options were cancelled and no options were exercised under Employees Stock Options Scheme viz. ESOS 2021. As of 31 March 2024, 8,73,522 options were outstanding and are due for exercise. During the year, NRC and Board, in adherence to ESOP Scheme and on conclusion of the sale of 75% shareholding from Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited to Nirma Limited, approved the acceleration of vesting of the granted options that have not vested i.e. 6,11,465 options under ESOP 2021, with effect from 16 March 2024, subject to compliance with the minimum statutory vesting period of one year from the date of grant.

The information in compliance with Regulation 14 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021, as amended, is attached as Annexure-II and forms part of this Annual Report.

25. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is appended as Annexure III to this report. The disclosure of transactions with related party for the year is given in the Notes to the Balance Sheet as on 31 March 2024.

All transactions with related parties were reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and were in accordance with the Policy on dealing with and materiality of related party transactions and the related party framework, formulated and adopted by the Company. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee is obtained for the transactions which are repetitive in nature.

Related Party Transactions and its materiality Policy is available on the Companys website at https://www. glenmarklifesciences.com/pdf/GLS%20RPT%20Policy.pdf In terms of Regulation 23 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company submits details of related party transactions as per the format specified in the relevant accounting standards/ SEBI notification to the stock exchanges on a half yearly basis.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 23 (4) of Listing Regulations, approval of the Members was obtained in the last AGM and a resolution proposing to approve Material Related Party Transactions with Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited along with the explanatory statement, forms part of the Notice of 13th AGM.

26. THE CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO:

The information pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Act, read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is appended herewith as Annexure IV to this report.

27. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The report on the CSR in the format prescribed in the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2021 including the composition of the CSR Committee is appended herewith as Annexure V to this Report.

CSR Policy is available on Companys website at: https:// www.glenmarklifesciences.com/pdf/Glenmark-Life-Sciences-CSR-Policyb.pdf

28. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92 read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on 31 March 2024 is available on the Companys website at https://www.glenmarklifesciences. com/

29. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE _PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL_ ACT, 2013:

The Company has in place a policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. An Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

The policy has set guidelines on the redressal and enquiry process that is to be followed by complainants and the ICC, whilst dealing with issues related to sexual harassment at the work place. All women employees (permanent, temporary, contractual and trainees) are covered under this policy. There were no complaints reported under the Sexual Harassment of Women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 during F.Y. 2023-24.

The Company is committed to providing safe and conducive work environment to all of its employees and associates.

30. VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company, as required under Rule 7 of Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014, has established a Vigil Mechanism for their Directors and employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances. The Audit Committee of the Company shall oversee the vigil mechanism, which provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who avail of the vigil mechanism.

All the employees and Directors of the Company are provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. The details of the Policy are available on the Companys website at https://www.glenmarklifesciences.com/pdf/ Whistle_Blower_Policy_22.pdf

31. HUMAN RESOURCES:

Companys industrial relations continued to be harmonious during the year under review.

32. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES & REMUNERATION:

Information required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in Annexure VI to this report.

Information required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with rule 5(2) and rule 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended herewith and forming part of this report.

33. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

In compliance with the provisions of Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR) to be submitted by top 1,000 listed entities based on their market capitalization as on 31_March 2024 is appended herewith as Annexure VII to this Report.

34. OTHER DISCLOSURES:

During the F.Y. under review:

a) the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively.

b) the Company did not accept any deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 and 74 of the Act read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 and accordingly no amount on account of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on 31_March 2024.

c) the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights and sweat equity shares during the year under review.

d) Neither the Managing Director nor the Whole-time Directors of the Company received any remuneration or commission from any of its subsidiaries.

e) no significant or material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which could impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

f) no material changes and commitments have occurred after the close of the year till the date of this report which may affect the financial position of the Company.

g) There was no change in the nature of business of the Company;

h) No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable;

35. APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors express their gratitude to the Companys customers, business partners viz. distributors and suppliers, medical profession, Companys bankers, financial institutions including investors for their valuable sustainable support and co-operation.

Your Directors commend the continuing commitment and dedication of employees at all levels.