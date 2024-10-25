iifl-logo-icon 1
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd Board Meeting

1,065.6
(4.58%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Glenmark Life CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202417 Oct 2024
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find attached herewith unaudited Finacial Results for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. Please find attached unaudited financial result for First Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202418 Apr 2024
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Please Find Attached Audited Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. As per the Code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from December 31, 2023 to January 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of approval of unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. The said meeting of the Board commenced at 03.30 p.m. and concluded at 04:55 p.m. The copy of the said results and Limited Review Report of the Auditors is enclosed herewith. These are also being made available on the website of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)

Glenmark Life: Related News

Glenmark Life Sciences' Q2 net profit falls 20% y-o-y

Glenmark Life Sciences’ Q2 net profit falls 20% y-o-y

25 Oct 2024|12:27 PM

The Mumbai-based company's income from operations decreased by roughly 15% to ₹507 Crore in the three months ended September 30.

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 25th October 2024

25 Oct 2024|08:14 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ITC, Kansai Nerolac, Coromandel International, etc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals divests stake in Glenmark Life after Nirma Acquisition

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals divests stake in Glenmark Life after Nirma Acquisition

11 Jul 2024|01:16 PM

The sale will be conducted through the stock exchange mechanism, adhering to applicable legal requirements.

