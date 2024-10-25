Glenmark Life Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. As per the Code of conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has intimated its Designated Persons regarding the closure of the trading window from December 31, 2023 to January 25, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of approval of unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI LODR, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board at its meeting held today approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. The said meeting of the Board commenced at 03.30 p.m. and concluded at 04:55 p.m. The copy of the said results and Limited Review Report of the Auditors is enclosed herewith. These are also being made available on the website of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.01.2024)