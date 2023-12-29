|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Dec 2023
|29 Dec 2023
|Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 01, 2023. Globe Textiles (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on December 29, 2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/12/2023)
