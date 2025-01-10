Goblin India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.82
12.94
10.44
10.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.42
16.75
12.44
14.04
Net Worth
38.24
29.69
22.88
24.48
Minority Interest
Debt
21.44
24.69
24.85
20.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
59.68
54.38
47.73
45.36
Fixed Assets
6.53
6.79
3.94
4.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.8
0.79
0.79
0.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.22
0.02
0.13
0.19
Networking Capital
52.04
46.63
42.74
39.9
Inventories
14.24
11.13
12
15.18
Inventory Days
164.47
Sundry Debtors
30.39
29.46
19.98
23.89
Debtor Days
258.84
Other Current Assets
17.24
18.7
15.8
6.73
Sundry Creditors
-7.71
-10.65
-3.48
-4.66
Creditor Days
50.49
Other Current Liabilities
-2.12
-2.01
-1.56
-1.24
Cash
0.11
0.14
0.13
0.16
Total Assets
59.7
54.37
47.73
45.37
