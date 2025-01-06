iifl-logo-icon 1
Goblin India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.57
(-7.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Goblin India Ltd

Goblin India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.93

2.9

4.19

3.63

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.37

-0.29

-0.18

Tax paid

0.03

-0.71

-0.74

-0.66

Working capital

1.49

12.68

6.3

3.35

Other operating items

Operating

-0.82

14.49

9.45

6.14

Capital expenditure

-0.34

3.12

0.9

0.03

Free cash flow

-1.16

17.61

10.35

6.18

Equity raised

31.9

31.05

9.58

6.35

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.58

16.91

12.57

9.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.02

Net in cash

42.31

65.58

32.5

21.91

