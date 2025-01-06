Goblin India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.93
2.9
4.19
3.63
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.37
-0.29
-0.18
Tax paid
0.03
-0.71
-0.74
-0.66
Working capital
1.49
12.68
6.3
3.35
Other operating items
Operating
-0.82
14.49
9.45
6.14
Capital expenditure
-0.34
3.12
0.9
0.03
Free cash flow
-1.16
17.61
10.35
6.18
Equity raised
31.9
31.05
9.58
6.35
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.58
16.91
12.57
9.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.02
Net in cash
42.31
65.58
32.5
21.91
