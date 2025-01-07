iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goblin India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

32.9
(7.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goblin India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

33.68

62.26

68.27

60.74

yoy growth (%)

-45.89

-8.79

12.4

29.83

Raw materials

-30.51

-52.94

-55.83

-48.42

As % of sales

90.57

85.02

81.77

79.72

Employee costs

-1.03

-1.64

-2.2

-2.23

As % of sales

3.08

2.64

3.22

3.67

Other costs

-1.14

-2.52

-3.45

-4.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.38

4.04

5.05

7.68

Operating profit

0.99

5.15

6.79

5.41

OPM

2.95

8.28

9.95

8.91

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.37

-0.29

-0.18

Interest expense

-2.5

-1.97

-2.51

-1.79

Other income

0

0.09

0.21

0.19

Profit before tax

-1.93

2.9

4.19

3.63

Taxes

0.03

-0.71

-0.74

-0.66

Tax rate

-1.61

-24.6

-17.76

-18.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.9

2.19

3.44

2.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.9

2.19

3.44

2.97

yoy growth (%)

-186.78

-36.48

15.86

668.51

NPM

-5.64

3.51

5.05

4.9

Goblin India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Goblin India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.