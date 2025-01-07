Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
33.68
62.26
68.27
60.74
yoy growth (%)
-45.89
-8.79
12.4
29.83
Raw materials
-30.51
-52.94
-55.83
-48.42
As % of sales
90.57
85.02
81.77
79.72
Employee costs
-1.03
-1.64
-2.2
-2.23
As % of sales
3.08
2.64
3.22
3.67
Other costs
-1.14
-2.52
-3.45
-4.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.38
4.04
5.05
7.68
Operating profit
0.99
5.15
6.79
5.41
OPM
2.95
8.28
9.95
8.91
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.37
-0.29
-0.18
Interest expense
-2.5
-1.97
-2.51
-1.79
Other income
0
0.09
0.21
0.19
Profit before tax
-1.93
2.9
4.19
3.63
Taxes
0.03
-0.71
-0.74
-0.66
Tax rate
-1.61
-24.6
-17.76
-18.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.9
2.19
3.44
2.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.9
2.19
3.44
2.97
yoy growth (%)
-186.78
-36.48
15.86
668.51
NPM
-5.64
3.51
5.05
4.9
