Open₹30.57
Prev. Close₹33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.61
Day's High₹30.57
Day's Low₹30.57
52 Week's High₹82.44
52 Week's Low₹29.2
Book Value₹27.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)42.24
P/E26.4
EPS1.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.82
12.94
10.44
10.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.42
16.75
12.44
14.04
Net Worth
38.24
29.69
22.88
24.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
33.68
62.26
68.27
60.74
yoy growth (%)
-45.89
-8.79
12.4
29.83
Raw materials
-30.51
-52.94
-55.83
-48.42
As % of sales
90.57
85.02
81.77
79.72
Employee costs
-1.03
-1.64
-2.2
-2.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-1.93
2.9
4.19
3.63
Depreciation
-0.42
-0.37
-0.29
-0.18
Tax paid
0.03
-0.71
-0.74
-0.66
Working capital
1.49
12.68
6.3
3.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-45.89
-8.79
12.4
29.83
Op profit growth
-80.7
-24.11
25.42
136.84
EBIT growth
-88.23
-27.18
23.52
152.75
Net profit growth
-186.78
-36.48
15.86
668.51
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
44.43
36.25
18.77
39.41
70.77
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
44.43
36.25
18.77
39.41
70.77
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.88
3.94
2.17
0.02
0.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manojkumar Choukhany
Whole-time Director
Sonam Choukhany
Director
Manish Agrawal
Additional Director
Nidhi Jain
Additional Director
Harshita Singhal
Reports by Goblin India Ltd
Summary
Goblin India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kal-Chop Export Private Limited on April 26, 1989. Subsequently, the Company changed the name of the Company from Kal-Chop Export Private Limited to Camex Auxi-Chem Private Limited on December 15, 1989. In order to expand business activities in luggage and travel gear accessories , the Company changed name from Camex Auxi-Chem Private Limited to Camex Tradelink Private Limited on April 18, 2002. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Camex Tradelink Limited on April 18, 2010. Further, for introducing the Goblin brand in luggage and other traveling accessories , the Company changed its name from Camex Tradelink Limited to Goblin India Limited on August 24, 2015.The Company was initially incorporated by Mr. Ashvinkumar M. Kalaria and Mr. Chandraprakash B. Chopra who were initial subscribers to the Company. Thereafter in 2002, the Promoter, Mr. Manoj Choukhany joined the Company to create a trusted luggage brand with Innovative designs that would cater the needs of individuals and companies. Under the auspices of its Promoters, the Companys turnover witnessed sustained growth and established Goblin as a reputed brand specializing in travelling gears and expanded its presence in India and France over the time. With this, the Company engaged in the business of importing and trading of luggage bags, travel accessor
Read More
The Goblin India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goblin India Ltd is ₹42.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goblin India Ltd is 26.4 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goblin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goblin India Ltd is ₹29.2 and ₹82.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goblin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.78%, 3 Years at 16.26%, 1 Year at -43.15%, 6 Month at -21.33%, 3 Month at -4.35% and 1 Month at 3.13%.
