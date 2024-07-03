Summary

Goblin India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kal-Chop Export Private Limited on April 26, 1989. Subsequently, the Company changed the name of the Company from Kal-Chop Export Private Limited to Camex Auxi-Chem Private Limited on December 15, 1989. In order to expand business activities in luggage and travel gear accessories , the Company changed name from Camex Auxi-Chem Private Limited to Camex Tradelink Private Limited on April 18, 2002. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Camex Tradelink Limited on April 18, 2010. Further, for introducing the Goblin brand in luggage and other traveling accessories , the Company changed its name from Camex Tradelink Limited to Goblin India Limited on August 24, 2015.The Company was initially incorporated by Mr. Ashvinkumar M. Kalaria and Mr. Chandraprakash B. Chopra who were initial subscribers to the Company. Thereafter in 2002, the Promoter, Mr. Manoj Choukhany joined the Company to create a trusted luggage brand with Innovative designs that would cater the needs of individuals and companies. Under the auspices of its Promoters, the Companys turnover witnessed sustained growth and established Goblin as a reputed brand specializing in travelling gears and expanded its presence in India and France over the time. With this, the Company engaged in the business of importing and trading of luggage bags, travel accessor

Read More