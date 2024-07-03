iifl-logo-icon 1
Goblin India Ltd Share Price

30.57
(-7.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:05:00 PM

  • Open30.57
  • Day's High30.57
  • 52 Wk High82.44
  • Prev. Close33
  • Day's Low30.57
  • 52 Wk Low 29.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.61
  • P/E26.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.67
  • EPS1.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)42.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Goblin India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Goblin India Ltd Corporate Action

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

Goblin India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Goblin India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.60%

Non-Promoter- 3.67%

Institutions: 3.66%

Non-Institutions: 56.72%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goblin India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.82

12.94

10.44

10.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.42

16.75

12.44

14.04

Net Worth

38.24

29.69

22.88

24.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

33.68

62.26

68.27

60.74

yoy growth (%)

-45.89

-8.79

12.4

29.83

Raw materials

-30.51

-52.94

-55.83

-48.42

As % of sales

90.57

85.02

81.77

79.72

Employee costs

-1.03

-1.64

-2.2

-2.23

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-1.93

2.9

4.19

3.63

Depreciation

-0.42

-0.37

-0.29

-0.18

Tax paid

0.03

-0.71

-0.74

-0.66

Working capital

1.49

12.68

6.3

3.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-45.89

-8.79

12.4

29.83

Op profit growth

-80.7

-24.11

25.42

136.84

EBIT growth

-88.23

-27.18

23.52

152.75

Net profit growth

-186.78

-36.48

15.86

668.51

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

44.43

36.25

18.77

39.41

70.77

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

44.43

36.25

18.77

39.41

70.77

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.88

3.94

2.17

0.02

0.15

Goblin India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goblin India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manojkumar Choukhany

Whole-time Director

Sonam Choukhany

Director

Manish Agrawal

Additional Director

Nidhi Jain

Additional Director

Harshita Singhal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goblin India Ltd

Summary

Goblin India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kal-Chop Export Private Limited on April 26, 1989. Subsequently, the Company changed the name of the Company from Kal-Chop Export Private Limited to Camex Auxi-Chem Private Limited on December 15, 1989. In order to expand business activities in luggage and travel gear accessories , the Company changed name from Camex Auxi-Chem Private Limited to Camex Tradelink Private Limited on April 18, 2002. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Camex Tradelink Limited on April 18, 2010. Further, for introducing the Goblin brand in luggage and other traveling accessories , the Company changed its name from Camex Tradelink Limited to Goblin India Limited on August 24, 2015.The Company was initially incorporated by Mr. Ashvinkumar M. Kalaria and Mr. Chandraprakash B. Chopra who were initial subscribers to the Company. Thereafter in 2002, the Promoter, Mr. Manoj Choukhany joined the Company to create a trusted luggage brand with Innovative designs that would cater the needs of individuals and companies. Under the auspices of its Promoters, the Companys turnover witnessed sustained growth and established Goblin as a reputed brand specializing in travelling gears and expanded its presence in India and France over the time. With this, the Company engaged in the business of importing and trading of luggage bags, travel accessor
Company FAQs

What is the Goblin India Ltd share price today?

The Goblin India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goblin India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goblin India Ltd is ₹42.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goblin India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goblin India Ltd is 26.4 and 1.19 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goblin India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goblin India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goblin India Ltd is ₹29.2 and ₹82.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goblin India Ltd?

Goblin India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -20.78%, 3 Years at 16.26%, 1 Year at -43.15%, 6 Month at -21.33%, 3 Month at -4.35% and 1 Month at 3.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goblin India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goblin India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.61 %
Institutions - 3.66 %
Public - 56.73 %

