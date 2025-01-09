Goblin India Ltd Management Discussions

Market Definition:

Travel & tourism is one of the main sectors that generate a large portion of income for most countries. Traveling does not come alone, there are always some factors involved, the most common of which is luggage. Travel bags are a widely used item in luggage transportation. There are many innovations and design changes in travel bags, and even now we have many options for light and durable bags with many models. The changing lifestyles, rising incomes, and trendy tourism in different countries are just some of the factors supporting the luggage industry.

Market Insights & Analysis: India Luggage and Bags Market (2024-30):

The India Luggage and Bags Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 14.4% during the forecast period, i.e., 2024-30. The luggage and bags industry in India demonstrates robust growth prospects fueled by several factors. One of the key factors includes the growth in domestic and international tourism and government initiatives. Other countries that promote tourism have increased the travel of residents abroad and domestically. Along with this, the growing middle-class population and rising disposable income have increased the inclination of consumers towards high-quality luggage and bags for travel and daily use. In addition, changing lifestyles, urbanization trends, and booming e-commerce are further fueling market expansion and providing consumers with greater access to a wide range of products. Additionally, Indias evolving fashion consciousness and desire for stylish yet functional suitcases and bags are driving innovation and diversity in the market. Consumers seek products that not only offer durability and convenience but also reflect their style and preferences. This trend has led to the emergence of a plethora of designs, materials, and features, catering to various segments of the population, from budget-conscious travelers to luxury-seeking individuals.

Moreover, the market is witnessing increased adoption of eco-friendly materials and sustainable practices, driven by growing environmental awareness among consumers. Manufacturers are responding to this demand by introducing eco-conscious lines of luggage and bags, thus tapping into a niche yet expanding segment of environmentally conscious consumers. In conclusion, the India Luggage and Bags Market presents significant opportunities for growth & expansion during the forecast period, driven by factors such as rising disposable incomes, changing consumer preferences, and increasing awareness of sustainability.

India Luggage and Bags Market Driver:

Expansion of MICE Events to Catalyze the Market Expansion During the past few decades, India has experienced robust economic growth and corporate sector expansion due to conducive government support and a business-friendly environment. The growth of business establishments across the different parts of the country has substantially increased Meetings, Incentives,

Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) activities in the country. Due to this, the frequency of travel across the country is surging, subsequently raising the demand for bags and luggage. Moreover, this is also influencing consumer preference towards premium, functional, and innovative luggage solutions.

Furthermore, the Indian government has devised a supportive policy for increasing Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows. As per the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), India experienced a notable rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflows in 2022. The inflows surged to USD 49.3 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of 10.3%. This surge positioned India prominently on the global stage; it became the third-largest destination for new international investment projects (greenfield projects). The increase in FDI would considerably increase the number of business establishments in the country. This would increase corporate events, including meetings, conferences, and workshops, which subsequently would increase the demand for bags and luggage.

India Luggage and Bags Market Opportunity:

Government Initiatives to Enhance Domestic Tourism to Open New Doors for Market Players In India, tourism has emerged as a major contributor to its GDP, and owing to this, the government is planning to strengthen its domestic tourism sector to make it more resilient against global challenges, such as economic downturns. In line with this, the government has been introducing various initiatives to enhance domestic tourism in the country. For instance, in 2022, the Ministry of Tourism revamped its Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) to develop sustainable and responsible destinations following a tourist- & destination-centric approach.

Additionally, in 2024, the government has notified 57 destinations in the country for development under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0). This would catalyze domestic tourism in the country, which subsequently would necessitate the need for a wide range of bags, which would open new doors for market players.

India Luggage and Bags Market Challenge:

Increasing Availability of Counterfeit Products to Restrict Market Growth In India, there is a substantial inclination of customers towards luxury and high-end branded bags and luggage. However, the high cost of these bags makes them beyond the reach of the majority of consumers, owing to which there is a lucrative market for counterfeit bags and luggage in India. Moreover, advancements in technology are making it easier to produce high-quality replicas. As the availability of these duplicate products surges, this would reduce the revenue of legitimate brands, thereby posing a challenge to market players.

India Luggage and Bags Market Trend:

Smart &Tech-Enabled Luggage & Bags Gaining Traction In India, the population of tech-savvy customers is increasing, especially among the middle and upper-middle classes and the demand for bags with features such as GPS tracking, USB charging ports, etc is increasing.

Moreover, 2019-2023 companies like Airwheel SE3S, Arista Vault, etc., have introduced electric motorized luggage carriers. Owing to this, there would be a wider adoption of smart, technology-integrated travel accessories, which is anticipated to further increase the introduction of smart bags from other companies as well.

India Luggage and Bags Market (2024-30): Segmentation Analysis:

The India Luggage and Bags Market study of MarkNtel Advisors evaluates & highlights the major trends and influencing factors in each segment. It includes predictions for the period 2024 2030 at the national level. According to the analysis, the market has been further classified as:

Based on Product Type:

Bags

Cross Body Bags

Bags and Backpacks

Business Bags

Duffle Bags

Clutches

Others (Tote Bags, Wallet and Coin Pouches, Other Small Bags, etc.)

Luggage

Soft Luggage

Hard Luggage

Wheeled Luggage

Non-Wheeled Luggage

In India, bags, especially duffle bags, have registered noteworthy demand in comparison to other types of luggage and bags. These duffle bags are more affordable than other bags, which has made them a suitable option for the price-sensitive Indian market. Moreover, consumers in India prefer luggage options that can be easily stored when not in use. Due to this, duffle bags are increasingly being adopted as they cater to the living conditions in Indian households. Along with this, these bags are versatile, owing to which they can be used for a wide range of activities like gym visits, weekend trips, etc. With the rising number of gym goers and increased participation of the population in sports activities in the country, the demand for duffle bags is projected to increase in the years to come as well. Furthermore, the soft structure of these duffle bags allows for more flexible packing, which is particularly appealing.

Based on Distribution Channel

Offline

Dealers & Distributors

Retail Stores

Online

The online distribution segment has experienced significant growth in the India Luggage and Bags Market due to factors such as the growing penetration of internet connectivity and the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms. This has made it easier for consumers to browse, compare, and purchase luggage and bags online. Accessibility to E-commerce platforms has expanded the reach of manufacturers and retailers, allowing them to target a wider audience beyond traditional brick-and-mortar stores.

Furthermore, e-commerce platforms are evolving by catering to the need for budget-friendly products. This is projected to provide new opportunities for affordable brands that aim to reach out to the maximum number of customers across the country. In 2024, Amazon India launched a vertical called Bazaar for affordable, unbranded fashion and lifestyle products. The platform would provide a vast range of products, including apparel, watches, shoes, jewelry, and luggage, among others.

Additionally, online channels offer consumers a diverse range of products, including both domestic and international brands, catering to varied preferences and budgets. The convenience of doorstep delivery and the availability of multiple payment options further enhance the appeal of online shopping for luggage and bags, particularly among busy urban consumers. Moreover, the ability to access customer reviews and ratings online helps shoppers make informed purchasing decisions, fostering trust and confidence in online transactions. As a result, the online distribution segment

continues to experience robust growth, playing a pivotal role in driving demand for the India Luggage and Bags Market.

Business Overview & Development

Our company prides itself on making premium quality products at affordable price, and rises to the challenge of helping retailers meet their margins. Goblin is a renowned travel lifestyle brand that has garnered a reputation for providing premium and cutting-edge travel gear solutions to its clientele.

Moreover, our companys newly appointed Executive Director, Mr. Yatin Hasmukhlal Doshi, is having experience of more than 30 years in the field of manufacturing hard luggages. With an extensive 30-year background in the luggage and accessories industry, Mr. Doshis invaluable experience bolsters our collective determination for growth and success. Backed by 30-35 years of industry expertise, his guidance strategically positions us for substantial industry advancement. In addition, our compansy is focusing on gradually enhancing its manufacturing and production capacity with premium quality, design and trending products at competitive prices and develop the Goblin as a Brand that inspires the worlds travel spirit.

Additionally, through our unwavering commitment and continuous efforts in the digital realm, we are experiencing steady growth and witnessing a significant boost in our sales. Our Company is also present in the leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Moreover, by leveraging the power of online platforms, we are expanding our reach and capturing the attention of a broader customer base, fueling our progress in the market.

Moreover, through years of dedicated service, the company has emerged as a leading player in the Indian luggage industry, known for its commitment to delivering robust and long-lasting luggage options, as well as customized corporate promotional solutions. Thus, the company is gradually expanding its business and brand presence in India as well as global markets and is looking forward at growth with such mindset.

Segment / Product-wise Performance

Expansion by way of multi-distribution and retail channels. We believe there continues to be significant opportunity for us to expand our company-owned retail store network in PAN India. As on date we have owned one retail outlet in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and plan to add new stores in PAN India basis. We shall explore modern technology to access new opportunities in the market to sell our products to the ultimate customer, including direct sales to the customer through the internet. Both B2B and B2C platforms shall be considered for access over well-known aggregator portals to market and sell our products to retail customers. We shall also expand our existing distributor network in the domestic and overseas markets. Our travel products form the core of our business. Currently, we are engaged in segments of hard luggage, soft luggage, accessories such as duffle bags, sling bags, messenger bags etc., different varieties of Back packs, ladies Purse and hand bags, duffle trolleys. The popularity of hard-side and soft-side luggage varies significantly across the various markets in which we operate, while hybrid luggage, as a recent development, is only a very small component of the luggage market. Hard luggage, office bags and back packs constitutes of half of our sales and we expect growth under the said segment in near future. Moreover, the other products constitute the remaining half of our sales wherein we have our newly added ladies handbags and purse segment is getting its pace with faster growth prospects.

Future Outlook

The Company has continued to grow ahead of the market and will continue to build on this momentum. It has a focused strategy on identified channels, categories and consumer segments that are expected to drive market growth. The Company has also made significant investments in modernising and improving its manufacturing and production capacity. These improvements will help the Company in reducing costs and making its supply chain leaner and more responsive to the changing market.

Additionally, the company has introduced a new business segment which is a dedicated segment for ladies handbags and accessories. Moreover, the company intends to keep improving price realisation through product mix improvement.

While there continue to be some uncertainties, the overall growth drivers are well in place for the company to continue on a high growth trajectory with improving profitability.

Opportunities and Threats

With the easing out of pandemic situation and increase in demand and travel and tourism industry, a structural shift towards domestic manufacturing has also helped manage the margins better. The company has been actively investing both in expanding owned production capacity for hard luggage, and in helping vendors expand their facilities for soft luggage and backpack production.

Moreover, under the leadership of newly appointed executive director, Mr. Yatin Doshi and his extensive 30 years experience in the luggage and accessories industry, will not only contribute but also bolster our collective determination for growth and success in the luggage industry. Backed by 30-35 years of industry expertise, his guidance strategically positions us for substantial industry advancement. With e-commerce continuing to be a lead growth channel and consumers moving to digital platforms for content consumption, it is critical in the long-term to invest aggressively in this area for continued growth. The Company has built a strong position in e-commerce market-place platforms and is now investing behind scaling up its own brand websites. It is also investing behind building a strong digital content strategy to engage consumers on its brands as well as enhancing its manufacturing and production capacities.

While the overall growth in the domestic economy and travel sub-sector continues to be very strong, the risk of a global slowdown continues to be a demand side threat. To continue to outperform the market and sustain profitable growth is the most important medium-term challenge. The Companys linear structure facilitates faster and better decision making which allows the Company to grab opportunities in time.

Risks and Concerns

The Company is exposed to various risks and uncertainties which may adversely impact its performance. The Companys future growth prospects and cash flow generation could be materially impacted by any of these risks or opportunities. The major risks as identified by the Company are demand-risks due to recessionary trends in the global economy, currency risk associated with imports, unfair competition, Government regulations etc. The Company follows the Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) framework to manage and mitigate such risks which is primarily based on the integrated framework for enterprise risk management and internal controls developed by the Company.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

M/s. A.D. Brahmbhatt & Co. were appointed as the Internal Auditors of the Company to review internal controls periodically with specific reference to evaluation of the current business processes, identify gaps, inefficiencies, process exceptions and suggest action plans, verify adherence to risk mitigation plans, to review sourcing and supply chain management, plant operations and effectiveness, sales planning and distribution channels, branches of the Company, warehouse and retail operations, to provide assurance

regarding various compliances by assessing the reliability of financial controls and IT controls and compliance with applicable laws and regulations. The Company has a regular check on expenses including capital expenditure. The Company has documented policies and SOPs with regards to all major activities. The Internal Auditors submit their reports to the Audit Committee half yearly. The management considers and takes appropriate action on the recommendations made by the Statutory Auditors, Internal Auditors and the Audit

Committee of the Company. Significant policies with changes during the year, if any, are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements.

Financial Highlights

Standalone Basis:

During the year under review, the company has achieved revenue from operations of Rs. 30,79,90,000/- and profit amounting to Rs. 1,72,68,000/- as compared to the previous Financial Year 2022-2023 where the revenue from operations was Rs. 26,22,96,000/-and Profit after tax was Rs. 1,28,85,000/-. The basic and diluted earnings per share of the company as on 31st March, 2024 stands at Rs. 1.25/-.

Consolidated Basis:

During the year under review, the company has achieved revenue from operations of Rs. 44,42,80,000/- and profit amounting to Rs. 2,47,52,000/- as compared to the previous Financial Year 2022-2023 where the revenue from operations was Rs. 36,25,26,000/- and profit after tax was Rs. 1,68,86,000/-. The Basic and Diluted Earnings per share of the company as on 31st March, 2024 stands at Rs. 1.79/-.

Foreign Currency Risks

Volatility in global economies have become the new common in recent times and since company has less exposure to foreign revenue, risk is low in our case. However, the company has a defined policy for managing its foreign exchange exposure minimizing the currency risk which results in stable earnings.

Human Resources

Your company is focused in balance work life approach which promotes employee innovation, excellence and mutual trust between all the personnel and the company. The company also focuses on systematic training programs and developing the technical and behavioral skills of the personnel at each level of organization to upgrade and innovate the work culture. Your Directors acknowledge and thank employees for their constant support.

Financial ratios

Sr. No. Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 1. Debtors Turnover (days) 1.03 1.06 2. Inventory Turnover (days) 2.43 2.27 3. Interest Coverage Ratio 1.86 1.22 4. Current Ratio 3.71 3.01 5. Debt Equity Ratio 0.56 0.83 6. Operating Profit Margin (%) 13.47% 12.23% 7. Net Profit Margin (%) 5.61 % 4.91%

Return on Net Worth

Financial Year FY 2023-24 FY 2022-23 Return on net worth (%) 4.52% 4.34%

Cautionary Statement

Statements made in this Management Discussions and Analysis describing companys objectives and predictions may be “forward-looking Statements” involving future plans of the company within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. Actual results may differ from those expressed herein. The company is dependent on factors that can impact the operations i.e. Government regulations, tax regimes, and economic developments within India and other countries. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of their dates. The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements included in this report and the notes thereto. Investors are also requested to note that this discussion is based on the Standalone Financial Results of the company.