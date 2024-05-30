TO,

The Members of Goblin India Limited

Report on the Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Goblin India Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31/03/2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the cash flow statementfor the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Qualified Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us subject to the effect of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph below the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give the true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

1. Trade Receivables

The Companys Trade Receivables are carried in the Balance Sheet at Rs. 3,038.78 lakhs, (previous year amounting to Rs. 2,946.61 lakhs), out of the same, Trade Receivables outstanding for more than three years amounts to Rs. 365.71 Lakhs, (previous year amounting to Rs. 636.25 lakhs). Management has assessed that no adjustments are required for carrying value of aforesaid balances, which is not in accordance with the requirements of AS 29 Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets.

Consequently, in the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence we have not been able to corroborate the managements contention of recoverability of these balances. Accordingly, we are unable to comment on the appropriateness of the carrying value of such balances and their consequential impact on the financial results and financial position of the Company as at and for the year ended on March 31, 2024.

Our Audit Opinion on financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, and conclusion on financial results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, were qualified in respect of this matter.

2. Inventories

The Company generally follows AS - 2 and values the inventory at cost or realizable value whichever is lower. However, the closing stock of Rs. 1,423.79 Lakhs (previous year amounting to Rs. 1,113.49 lakhs) includes slow-moving stock of Rs. 546.65 Lakhs (previous year amounting to Rs. 195.00 lakhs) which is valued at cost and needs to be valued at NRV. Management has assessed that no adjustments are required for the carrying value of inventories, which is not in accordance with the requirements of AS 2 Valuation of Inventories.

Consequently, in the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence to support the Managements contention of valuation of such inventories, we are unable to comment upon the adjustments if any, that are required consequential impact if any on the accompanying standalone financial results.

Our Audit Opinion on financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, and conclusion on financial results for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023, were qualified in respect of this matter.

3. Payment of Interest on dues of Micro and Small Enterprises as per MSMED Act.

For the year ending on 31st March 2024, the company has total outstanding dues amounting to Rs. 84.90 Lakhs (Previous Year Rs. 100.22 Lakhs) to the Micro and Small Enterprises, which qualify as per the definition given in the MSMED Act, 2006. As per the provisions of MSMED Act, if the payment is not made within time stipulated therein, interest on outstanding amount is payable. For the period under consideration, the company has not provided any interest due on the outstanding balance due to Micro and Small Enterprises. Management has assessed that as the payment outstanding is under dispute, there is no need to provide any interest on such outstanding dues. Consequently, in the absence of sufficient appropriate audit evidence to support the Managements contention of not providing the interest due to Micro and Small Enterprises, we are unable to comment upon the adjustments if any, that are required consequential impact if any on the accompanying standalone financial results.

Our Audit Opinion on financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, were qualified in respect of this matter.

4. Payment of Managerial Remuneration as per Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013:

The Company has accounted for managerial remuneration paid / payable to Whole Time Directors (including Managing Director) of the Company aggregating Rs. 27 Lakhs for the financial years ended 31 March 2024 (Previous year Rs. 24 Lakhs) which is in excess of the limits prescribed under Section 197 of the Act, in respect of which approvals from the shareholders have been obtained as prescribed, however prior approval from the lenders of the Company in accordance with Section 197 has not been obtained by the Company.

Our Audit Opinion on financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, is qualified in respect of this matter.

5. Repayment of Loans taken from Bank:

The company during the year and also in the previous year had not made repayment of dues to banks. As shown in the Long-Term Borrowings and Short-Term Borrowings of the financial statement for the year ended 31.03.2024, amounting to Rs. 1,564.65 Lakhs (Previous Year Rs. 1,765.21) which represent the Term loan from Banks and NBFCs. Such amount includes an amount of Rs. 60.27 Lakhs, being GECL loan from Deutsche Bank for which the company has not made any repayment.

Our Audit Opinion on financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, is qualified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter Paragraph

We draw attention to following matters forming part of the notes to financial statements:

1. Payment due to MSMEs:

For the year ending on 31st March 2024, the company has total outstanding dues amounting to Rs. 84.90 Lakhs to the Micro and Small Enterprises, which qualify as per the definition given in the MSMED Act, 2006. Out of the said amount of 84.90 Lakhs, the company had issued cheques to the parties, which are subject to clearance.

2. The company has undisputed liability in respect of income tax for the assessment year 2020-21 amounting to Rs. 88 Lakhs plus applicable interest. The company had not paid any amount towards this liability and the said amount of liability is adjusted against the income tax refund of subsequent year i.e. 2021-22 onwards. The net liability as per books of accounts is Rs. 66 Lakhs. The said amount is subject to reconciliation.

3. The company has in respect of balances available with statutory authorities, input tax credit of GST aggregating to Rs. 14.76 Lakhs, which is subject to reconciliation.

The above said balance is arrived at after making payment of Rs. 23.47 Lakhs which is on account of an assessment under the GST Act. The company had filed an appeal against the said assessment order and amount of Rs. 23.47 Lakhs is shown as balance available with statutory authorities.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the standalone financial results.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the statements context of our audit of the financial as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue Recognition Our audit procedures included: Revenue from the sale of goods is recognized when control of the products being sold is transferred to the customer and when there are no longer any unqualified obligations. The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of dispatch, delivery or upon formal customer acceptance depending on customer terms. We assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition accounting policies, including those relating to rebates and discounts by comparing them with applicable accounting standards. Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. The cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned since an inappropriate cut-off can result in a material misstatement of results for the year. We performed substantive testing by selecting samples of revenue transactions recorded during the year by verifying the underlying documents, which included goods dispatch notes and shipping documents. Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, after the deduction of any trade discounts, volume rebates and any taxes or duties collected on behalf of the government such as goods and services tax, etc. Accumulated experience is used to estimate the provisions for discounts and rebates. Revenue is only recognized to the extent that it is highly probable a significant reversal will not occur. We performed cut-off testing for samples of revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year-end date by comparing with relevant underlying documentation, which included goods dispatch notes and shipping documents, to assess whether the revenue was recognized in the correct period. We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over the calculations of discounts and rebates. We assessed manual journals posted to revenue to identify unusual items. Inventory Valuation Our audit procedures included: As at March 31, 2024, the Company held inventories of Rs. 1,423.79 Lakhs. [Also, refer to Note No. 14 of the standalone financial statements] We have performed the following alternative audit procedures over inventory valuations: At the balance sheet date, the value of inventory represents 20.48% of total assets and 37.23% of total equity. Inventories were considered as a key audit matter due to the size of the balance and it has an element of judgement relating to these provisions which are based on historical evidence and the current economic conditions. The changing trends and economic environment require judgements in respect of provisions to be reassessed at each reporting date. Ensuring the effectiveness of the design, implementation and maintenance of controls over changes in inventory to determine whether the inventory valuation is in accordance with applicable accounting standards and verification of net realizable value. In view of the above, the matter has been determined to be a key audit matter. We considered the inventory provision for obsolescence and items to be sold at less than the cost by evaluating: 1. historical inventory and sales data. 2. managements latest forecasts; and 3. selling prices realized subsequent to the year-end. Performing substantive analytical procedures to test the correctness of inventory valuation. The procedures performed gave us sufficient evidence to conclude about the inventory valuation

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management

Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business

Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read such other information as and when made available to us and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance (TCWG)

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for the safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the

Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concerned, and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has an adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in the aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order,2020("the Order") issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. We give in Annexure A statements on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31/03/2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as 31/03/2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not paid any interim dividend during the year and hence the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

vi. Based on our examination, the company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books and accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. However, during the year the company has not enabled such feature throughout the year. Due to non-enablement of such feature of recording audit trail (edit log) throughout the year, we are unable to comment whether such feature of audit trail was operated for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

FOR O R MALOO & CO. (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. :0135561W SD/- Date: 30/05/2024 CA OMKAR MALOO Place: Ahmedabad Partner M. No.: 044074 UDIN: 24044074BKHWZY252824044074BKHWZY252

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the

Company on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024

I.Property, Plant and Equipment

a. I) The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. ii) The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars of intangible assets. The company does not have any intangible assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a phased program for physical verification of the property, plant and equipment of the company to cover all locations. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanation are given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company, except the following:

Description of property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, Director or their relative or employee Period held indicate a range, where. appropriate Reason for not being held in name of company Res. Apartment at Survey No. 344 (New No. 285), Village: Aroda, Ta: Bavla, Ahmedabad - 382220 2,50,00,000 Mr. Manoj Choukhany Promotor Managing Director Since 2019 For ease of registration of property, the same is held in the name of the Managing Director

d. According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment or Intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

II.Inventory

a. The inventory, except those lying with third parties and in transit, has been physically verified by the management at regular intervals, which we consider to be reasonable and coverage, as followed by the management, was appropriate. The discrepancies noticed during the physical verification of inventories as compared to book records were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

b. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are not in agreement with the books of account of the Company. The details of the discrepancies are as follows:

(Amounts in Lakhs) As per Stock Statement As per Books of Accounts Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Inventories 1,052.52 1,256.43 1,331.74 1,423.52 1,051.32 1,255.26 1,335.06 1,423.79 Trade Receivables 2,793.99 3,064.93 2,862.87 3,038.71 2,794.01 3,064.80 2,872.64 3,038.78 Trade Payables 378.81 890.41 655.37 755.72 409.93 927.13 839.27 771.18

(Amounts in Lakhs) Differences Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Inventories 1.20 1.17 -3.32 -0.27 Trade Receivables -0.02 0.13 -9.77 -0.07 Trade Payables -31.12 -36.72 -183.90 -15.46

III.Loans and Advances granted

According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any new investments, provided a guarantee or security, or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to Companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year and therefore clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable.

IV.Compliances with Sections 185 and 186 in case of loans, investments, guarantees and security

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not given any loans or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In respect of investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with.

V.Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposited from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

VI.Cost Record

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation are given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, for any of the activities carried on by the Company.

VII.Statutory Dues

(a) whether the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, the duty of customs, the duty of excise, value-added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. The company has not paid the dues of Income Tax for the AY 2020-21. The income tax dues for a period exceeding 6 months are amounting to Rs. 66,50,623/-.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees

State Insurance, Income-Tax, Custom Duty, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable except as disclosed here under:

State Year Authority/level at which Tax Amount Status Period Litigation is Pending Add CIT SGST- Unit 2 -Appeal Tax - Rs. 0/-, GJ 2018- 19 u/s 107 Rajyakar Bhawan- Ahmedabad Add CIT SGST- Unit 2 - Interest - Rs.6,61,944-00/-, Penalty - Rs. 23,39,292.00/- Tax - Rs. 0/-, First Appeal filed GJ 2018- Appeal u/s 107 Rajyakar Interest - Rs.19,01,682.00/- First Appeal 19 Bhawan- Ahmedabad Penalty - Rs.19,50,526.00/- filed

VIII.Income tax Assessment

According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

IX.Dues To Financial Institutions/Banks

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest during the year.

Nature of Borrowing including Debt Securities Name of Lender Amount not paid on Due Date Whether Principal or Interest No. of Days Delay or Unpaid Remarks, if any Secured Deutsche Bank 42,93,938.68 Principal The same is overdue for more than 2 years The company has defaulted in repayment of Principal and Interest for the mentioned Borrowings. 12,15,244.00 Interest Secured Deutsche Bank 4,99,640.00 Principal The same is overdue for more than 2 years The company has defaulted in repayment of Principal and Interest for the mentioned Borrowings. 13,437.00 Interest

b. According to the information and explanations are given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. According to the information and explanations are given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not obtained term loans during the year and hence this clause is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that funds raised on a short-term basis by the Company are used for the said purpose only.

e. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity/person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year ended 31st March 2024.

f. The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, so this clause is not applicable.

X.Application of Initial Public Offer

a. The Company has not raised any money by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. b. According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares during the year under audit, the company has issued 8,75,000 shares at Rs.78 per share with the premium of Rs.68 per share. The requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

XI.Frauds

a. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers/employees has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b. In the absence of any fraud, there is no requirement to submit ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

c. During the year under audit, we have not received any complaints under the whistle-blower mechanism.

XII.Nidhi Companies

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations are given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII.Compliances with Sections 177 and 188 in case of transactions with related parties

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

XIV.Internal Audit

a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. However, we have not considered the internal audit reports of the Company as the same was not issued till date for the period under audit.

XV.Compliances with Sections 192 in case of non-cash transactions with Directors

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

XVI. Registration with RBI

a. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. The Company is not the Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. Accordingly, to the information and explanations provided to us during the course of the audit, Group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, the requirements of clause 3(xvi)(d) are not applicable.

XVII. Cash Losses

The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the year under audit or in the previous year.

XVIII. Resignation of Statutory Auditor

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIX. Financial Viability

According to the information and explanations are given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meetings its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

XX. Corporate Social Responsibility

As per the information and explanation given to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company. Thus, reporting under clauses (a) & (b) of 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

XXI.Consolidated Financial Statements

The Company has two subsidiary companies. One of the subsidiary companies is a foreign company, we have considered unaudited financial statements while preparation of consolidated financial statements, hence no qualifications or adverse remarks in that subsidiary companys financial statements. Further, another subsidiary companys financial statement is audited by us and no qualifications or adverse remarks in that subsidiary company.

FOR O R MALOO & CO. (Chartered Accountants) Reg No. :0135561W SD/- Date: 30/05/2024 CA OMKAR MALOO Place: Ahmedabad Partner M. No.: 044074

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Goblin India Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013.

We have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of Goblin India Limited as of March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the

"Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence amount the adequacy of the internal financial control system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend upon the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over the financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit the preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.