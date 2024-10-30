Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 25 Oct 2024

Goblin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) Unaudited Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September 2024 and Limited Review Report of the statutory auditors thereon; 2) Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Please find attached herewith unaudited financial results along with Limited Review Report for the half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 31 Aug 2024

Goblin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To take note of the Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2023-24; 2) The Directors Report along with the annexures attached thereto for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; 3) To fix the day date time and place for convening the 35th Annual General Meeting of the company and other matters related thereto; 4) To fix the date of closure of register of members and share transfer books of the company for the purpose of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company. 5) The draft notice for the 35th Annual General Meeting of the company for circulation to the members of the company; 6) To appoint scrutinizer to ascertain voting process of the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. 7) To consider and transact any other business which may be placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. Considered and approved the following businesses: 1. Took note of the Secretarial Audit Report for Financial Year 2023-24. 2. Considered & Approved the Directors Report along with all the annexures forming part thereof for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 3. Considered and approved the draft notice for convening the 35th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the registered office of the company; 4. Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from 22nd September, 2024 to 28th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting; 5. Considered and approved the appointment of M/s. Mukesh J. & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad; as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinize the entire e-voting process for the 35th Annual General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Goblin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) The standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the company for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Audit Report thereon; 2) To transact any other business with the permission of the Chairman. The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 29/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024) The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024, inter-alia, considered the following business: 1) Approved and took on record the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report thereon. 2) Declaration for unmodified/modified opinion on the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 6 May 2024

Goblin India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To discuss consider and evaluate on raising of funds by way of issuance of securities i.e. Equity shares/Preference shares/or by way of issue of any instruments or securities including securities convertible into equity shares or any other modes of issuance which may or may not be listed. 2) To discuss consider and transact any other business; placed before the board with the permission of the Chairman. Please note that as intimated earlier to the stock exchange vide Letter dated 27th March 2024 the trading window of the Company shall continue to remain closed for all designated persons and their immediate relatives till 48 hours after the declaration of board meeting outcome as stated above as per Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015. Outcome of board meeting held by the company today i.e. 10th May, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024