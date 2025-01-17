iifl-logo-icon 1
Goblin India Ltd Key Ratios

32
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Goblin India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.31

17.2

9.21

5.52

Op profit growth

-87.8

30.57

31.19

61.89

EBIT growth

-93.26

30.19

28.2

69.26

Net profit growth

-145.55

104.97

21.29

159.11

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.2

10.08

9.05

7.53

EBIT margin

1.18

9.76

8.79

7.48

Net profit margin

-4.89

5.98

3.42

3.08

RoCE

0.94

17.3

19.53

19.67

RoNW

-1.78

5.83

8.36

13.31

RoA

-0.98

2.65

1.9

2.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.85

4.06

50.83

45.59

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0.25

Cash EPS

-2.25

3.69

26.11

22.43

Book value per share

24.73

27.09

117.59

64.54

Valuation ratios

P/E

-12.97

12.3

P/CEPS

-10.64

13.5

P/B

0.97

1.84

EV/EBIDTA

54.75

9.83

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

1.17

Tax payout

-1.59

-14.43

-26.49

-28

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

200.64

89.5

92.81

86.12

Inventory days

215.69

106.34

84.23

61.16

Creditor days

-48.15

-17.4

-36.62

-38.48

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.19

-3.52

-2.12

-2.33

Net debt / equity

0.91

0.68

2.82

4.05

Net debt / op. profit

27.1

2.72

4.12

4.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-86.58

-80.78

-84.91

-83.85

Employee costs

-3.95

-3.28

-2.68

-2.88

Other costs

-7.24

-5.83

-3.34

-5.71

