Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.31
17.2
9.21
5.52
Op profit growth
-87.8
30.57
31.19
61.89
EBIT growth
-93.26
30.19
28.2
69.26
Net profit growth
-145.55
104.97
21.29
159.11
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.2
10.08
9.05
7.53
EBIT margin
1.18
9.76
8.79
7.48
Net profit margin
-4.89
5.98
3.42
3.08
RoCE
0.94
17.3
19.53
19.67
RoNW
-1.78
5.83
8.36
13.31
RoA
-0.98
2.65
1.9
2.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.85
4.06
50.83
45.59
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0.25
Cash EPS
-2.25
3.69
26.11
22.43
Book value per share
24.73
27.09
117.59
64.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
-12.97
12.3
P/CEPS
-10.64
13.5
P/B
0.97
1.84
EV/EBIDTA
54.75
9.83
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
1.17
Tax payout
-1.59
-14.43
-26.49
-28
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
200.64
89.5
92.81
86.12
Inventory days
215.69
106.34
84.23
61.16
Creditor days
-48.15
-17.4
-36.62
-38.48
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.19
-3.52
-2.12
-2.33
Net debt / equity
0.91
0.68
2.82
4.05
Net debt / op. profit
27.1
2.72
4.12
4.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-86.58
-80.78
-84.91
-83.85
Employee costs
-3.95
-3.28
-2.68
-2.88
Other costs
-7.24
-5.83
-3.34
-5.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.