Goblin India Ltd Summary

Goblin India Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Kal-Chop Export Private Limited on April 26, 1989. Subsequently, the Company changed the name of the Company from Kal-Chop Export Private Limited to Camex Auxi-Chem Private Limited on December 15, 1989. In order to expand business activities in luggage and travel gear accessories , the Company changed name from Camex Auxi-Chem Private Limited to Camex Tradelink Private Limited on April 18, 2002. Subsequently, the status of the Company got converted into Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Camex Tradelink Limited on April 18, 2010. Further, for introducing the Goblin brand in luggage and other traveling accessories , the Company changed its name from Camex Tradelink Limited to Goblin India Limited on August 24, 2015.The Company was initially incorporated by Mr. Ashvinkumar M. Kalaria and Mr. Chandraprakash B. Chopra who were initial subscribers to the Company. Thereafter in 2002, the Promoter, Mr. Manoj Choukhany joined the Company to create a trusted luggage brand with Innovative designs that would cater the needs of individuals and companies. Under the auspices of its Promoters, the Companys turnover witnessed sustained growth and established Goblin as a reputed brand specializing in travelling gears and expanded its presence in India and France over the time. With this, the Company engaged in the business of importing and trading of luggage bags, travel accessories and corporate gifts. Today, Goblin is one of the reputed brands specializing in travelling gears. It has built its trust and goodwill in the field of luggage and corporate gifting. The Company utilizes multiple channels, including retail, wholesale, corporate gifting and e-commerce to sell its products. Goblin has presence in the local markets across India, with 4 Distributors, 129 Direct dealers and 245 dealers of its distributers having a distribution network pan India. Goblin has also developed and strengthened its brand value through its subsidiary in France with over 250 dealers. As on date, Goblin owns two exclusive retail outlets in Ahmedabad, Gujarat and one excusive store in Paris through its subsidiary company. The Company is also present in the leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.The Companys esteemed clients in corporate gifting are Corona Remedies, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Intas Pharmaceuticals, Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad), Nirma Limited, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Cipla Limited, Micro Labs Limited etc. The company prides itself on making good products at affordable price, and rises to the challenge of helping retailers meet their margins. The Company is dedicated to developing brands and products for its Customers and Consumers that create more enriched lives.The Companys Products are produced by third-party manufacturers, located primarily in China as well as in India. This outsourcing keeps its fixed cost base low, and allows it to allocate production to the most competitive suppliers.During the financial year 2019-20, the Company built a presence across 28 airports via AVA stores. It commenced the manufacturing facility in ABS luggage.The Company bought IPO of 29,24,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public in October, 2019. At present, to cater to bulk demands, the Company manufacture all products in house. Automated machines have started a production of 4 lac pieces and it expect new automatic machinery to have a production of 10 lac pieces a day.