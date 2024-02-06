|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Feb 2024
|29 Feb 2024
|Outcome of Board meeting held on February 01, 2024 Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on February 29, 2024 at 4.30 pm IST (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/02/2024) Newspaper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024) Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 29, 2024 at 4.30 PM IST. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024) Voting results and scrutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.