Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.38
1.89
2.27
1.47
Net Worth
11.58
12.09
12.47
11.67
Minority Interest
Debt
0.15
0.29
0.42
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0.1
0.08
0.06
Total Liabilities
11.84
12.48
12.97
11.73
Fixed Assets
6.51
6.87
7.17
6.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.64
5.23
5.52
4.71
Inventories
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Inventory Days
1.02
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.68
7.82
7.99
7.27
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.05
-2.6
-2.48
-2.57
Cash
0.7
0.38
0.28
0.27
Total Assets
11.85
12.48
12.97
11.73
