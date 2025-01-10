iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

43.58
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.38

1.89

2.27

1.47

Net Worth

11.58

12.09

12.47

11.67

Minority Interest

Debt

0.15

0.29

0.42

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.11

0.1

0.08

0.06

Total Liabilities

11.84

12.48

12.97

11.73

Fixed Assets

6.51

6.87

7.17

6.75

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.64

5.23

5.52

4.71

Inventories

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Inventory Days

1.02

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.68

7.82

7.99

7.27

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.05

-2.6

-2.48

-2.57

Cash

0.7

0.38

0.28

0.27

Total Assets

11.85

12.48

12.97

11.73

Gothi Plascon : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.