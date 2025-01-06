Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.16
2.48
2.21
1.53
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.31
-0.27
-0.27
Tax paid
-0.54
-0.64
0
0
Working capital
0.89
3.15
2.51
0.32
Other operating items
Operating
2.2
4.67
4.45
1.56
Capital expenditure
0.03
0.27
0.07
0.18
Free cash flow
2.24
4.94
4.52
1.74
Equity raised
0.71
-1.85
-8.25
-11.3
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
2.11
2.11
1.58
Dividends paid
0
1.02
0
0
Net in cash
2.96
6.21
-1.62
-7.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.