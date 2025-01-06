iifl-logo-icon 1
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

39.45
(-4.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd

Gothi Plascon FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.16

2.48

2.21

1.53

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.31

-0.27

-0.27

Tax paid

-0.54

-0.64

0

0

Working capital

0.89

3.15

2.51

0.32

Other operating items

Operating

2.2

4.67

4.45

1.56

Capital expenditure

0.03

0.27

0.07

0.18

Free cash flow

2.24

4.94

4.52

1.74

Equity raised

0.71

-1.85

-8.25

-11.3

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

2.11

2.11

1.58

Dividends paid

0

1.02

0

0

Net in cash

2.96

6.21

-1.62

-7.97

