|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.57
3.81
2.58
2.24
yoy growth (%)
-6.1
47.23
15.16
46.79
Raw materials
-0.01
0
0
0
As % of sales
0.37
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.46
-0.07
-0.13
As % of sales
11.99
12.29
3.05
6.14
Other costs
-0.64
-0.55
-0.24
-0.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
17.96
14.53
9.53
8.97
Operating profit
2.49
2.78
2.26
1.9
OPM
69.67
73.16
87.41
84.87
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.31
-0.27
-0.27
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
-0.1
Other income
0
0.01
0.22
0
Profit before tax
2.16
2.48
2.21
1.53
Taxes
-0.54
-0.64
0
0
Tax rate
-25.16
-26.08
0
-0.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.62
1.83
2.21
1.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.62
1.83
2.21
1.52
yoy growth (%)
-11.73
-17.11
45.17
141.18
NPM
45.3
48.19
85.6
67.9
