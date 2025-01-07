iifl-logo-icon 1
Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.36
(4.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:28:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.57

3.81

2.58

2.24

yoy growth (%)

-6.1

47.23

15.16

46.79

Raw materials

-0.01

0

0

0

As % of sales

0.37

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.46

-0.07

-0.13

As % of sales

11.99

12.29

3.05

6.14

Other costs

-0.64

-0.55

-0.24

-0.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

17.96

14.53

9.53

8.97

Operating profit

2.49

2.78

2.26

1.9

OPM

69.67

73.16

87.41

84.87

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.31

-0.27

-0.27

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

-0.1

Other income

0

0.01

0.22

0

Profit before tax

2.16

2.48

2.21

1.53

Taxes

-0.54

-0.64

0

0

Tax rate

-25.16

-26.08

0

-0.44

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.62

1.83

2.21

1.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.62

1.83

2.21

1.52

yoy growth (%)

-11.73

-17.11

45.17

141.18

NPM

45.3

48.19

85.6

67.9

