SectorRealty
Open₹39.4
Prev. Close₹41.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.43
Day's High₹39.5
Day's Low₹39.4
52 Week's High₹53.9
52 Week's Low₹32.25
Book Value₹12.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.19
P/E32.38
EPS1.28
Divi. Yield4.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.2
10.2
10.2
10.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.38
1.89
2.27
1.47
Net Worth
11.58
12.09
12.47
11.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.57
3.81
2.58
2.24
yoy growth (%)
-6.1
47.23
15.16
46.79
Raw materials
-0.01
0
0
0
As % of sales
0.37
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.42
-0.46
-0.07
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.16
2.48
2.21
1.53
Depreciation
-0.31
-0.31
-0.27
-0.27
Tax paid
-0.54
-0.64
0
0
Working capital
0.89
3.15
2.51
0.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.1
47.23
15.16
46.79
Op profit growth
-10.58
23.23
18.6
62.6
EBIT growth
-12.42
12.14
35.45
71.5
Net profit growth
-11.73
-17.11
45.17
141.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Gothi
Non Executive Director
Priyadarshanagothi
Independent Non Exe. Director
THIRUMURTHI KRISHNASWAMY
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ram Prasad Vaduvoor Pattabhiraman
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pooja Devi Bokdia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Megha Somani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd
Summary
Gothi Plascon (India) Limited was incorporated on October 11, 1994. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 25, 1994 from the Registrar of Companies, Madras. Presently, the Company, a pioneer in real estate has excelled to offer professional services in the realty business.Earlier, the Company was engaged into manufacture and sale of plastic items in India. Shri Parasmal Gothi, Founder of the Company has been a visionary to introduce the concept of plastic disposable products into India at a very early stage. After running a private firm for several years took the leap to put a much larger plant and taking the company public. Importing machinery from Holland & Germany and setting up an automated line. With markets exploding without proper policies, checks & balances the market for organized sector shrunk and could not accommodate all players, followed by negative campaign for plastic. Whereby subsequent bans by several governments hit the Company hard. Thereafter, the Company explored & diversified into real estate development on the land it had and built facilities for lease to offer to ITeS. Today, the Company is made a prime developer in the State of Pondicherry and has MNCs as clients for leasing the property for lease.Apart from these, the Company deal with all kind of property requirements with complete transparency, promptness and utmost professionalism. Its expertise lies across segments like , Commercial, Factory Sites, Warehouses,
The Gothi Plascon India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gothi Plascon India Ltd is ₹40.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gothi Plascon India Ltd is 32.38 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gothi Plascon India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gothi Plascon India Ltd is ₹32.25 and ₹53.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gothi Plascon India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.71%, 3 Years at 24.35%, 1 Year at 7.92%, 6 Month at 11.19%, 3 Month at 6.39% and 1 Month at 5.58%.
