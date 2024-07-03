iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd Share Price

39.4
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:47:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open39.4
  • Day's High39.5
  • 52 Wk High53.9
  • Prev. Close41.44
  • Day's Low39.4
  • 52 Wk Low 32.25
  • Turnover (lac)0.43
  • P/E32.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.39
  • EPS1.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.19
  • Div. Yield4.83
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

39.4

Prev. Close

41.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.43

Day's High

39.5

Day's Low

39.4

52 Week's High

53.9

52 Week's Low

32.25

Book Value

12.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.19

P/E

32.38

EPS

1.28

Divi. Yield

4.83

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 30 Jan, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.39%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.39%

Non-Promoter- 26.60%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.2

10.2

10.2

10.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.38

1.89

2.27

1.47

Net Worth

11.58

12.09

12.47

11.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.57

3.81

2.58

2.24

yoy growth (%)

-6.1

47.23

15.16

46.79

Raw materials

-0.01

0

0

0

As % of sales

0.37

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.42

-0.46

-0.07

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.16

2.48

2.21

1.53

Depreciation

-0.31

-0.31

-0.27

-0.27

Tax paid

-0.54

-0.64

0

0

Working capital

0.89

3.15

2.51

0.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.1

47.23

15.16

46.79

Op profit growth

-10.58

23.23

18.6

62.6

EBIT growth

-12.42

12.14

35.45

71.5

Net profit growth

-11.73

-17.11

45.17

141.18

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Gothi

Non Executive Director

Priyadarshanagothi

Independent Non Exe. Director

THIRUMURTHI KRISHNASWAMY

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ram Prasad Vaduvoor Pattabhiraman

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pooja Devi Bokdia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Megha Somani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd

Summary

Gothi Plascon (India) Limited was incorporated on October 11, 1994. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 25, 1994 from the Registrar of Companies, Madras. Presently, the Company, a pioneer in real estate has excelled to offer professional services in the realty business.Earlier, the Company was engaged into manufacture and sale of plastic items in India. Shri Parasmal Gothi, Founder of the Company has been a visionary to introduce the concept of plastic disposable products into India at a very early stage. After running a private firm for several years took the leap to put a much larger plant and taking the company public. Importing machinery from Holland & Germany and setting up an automated line. With markets exploding without proper policies, checks & balances the market for organized sector shrunk and could not accommodate all players, followed by negative campaign for plastic. Whereby subsequent bans by several governments hit the Company hard. Thereafter, the Company explored & diversified into real estate development on the land it had and built facilities for lease to offer to ITeS. Today, the Company is made a prime developer in the State of Pondicherry and has MNCs as clients for leasing the property for lease.Apart from these, the Company deal with all kind of property requirements with complete transparency, promptness and utmost professionalism. Its expertise lies across segments like , Commercial, Factory Sites, Warehouses,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gothi Plascon India Ltd share price today?

The Gothi Plascon India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹39.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gothi Plascon India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gothi Plascon India Ltd is ₹40.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gothi Plascon India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gothi Plascon India Ltd is 32.38 and 3.34 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gothi Plascon India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gothi Plascon India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gothi Plascon India Ltd is ₹32.25 and ₹53.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gothi Plascon India Ltd?

Gothi Plascon India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.71%, 3 Years at 24.35%, 1 Year at 7.92%, 6 Month at 11.19%, 3 Month at 6.39% and 1 Month at 5.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gothi Plascon India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gothi Plascon India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.39 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.61 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gothi Plascon (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.