Summary

Gothi Plascon (India) Limited was incorporated on October 11, 1994. The Company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on October 25, 1994 from the Registrar of Companies, Madras. Presently, the Company, a pioneer in real estate has excelled to offer professional services in the realty business.Earlier, the Company was engaged into manufacture and sale of plastic items in India. Shri Parasmal Gothi, Founder of the Company has been a visionary to introduce the concept of plastic disposable products into India at a very early stage. After running a private firm for several years took the leap to put a much larger plant and taking the company public. Importing machinery from Holland & Germany and setting up an automated line. With markets exploding without proper policies, checks & balances the market for organized sector shrunk and could not accommodate all players, followed by negative campaign for plastic. Whereby subsequent bans by several governments hit the Company hard. Thereafter, the Company explored & diversified into real estate development on the land it had and built facilities for lease to offer to ITeS. Today, the Company is made a prime developer in the State of Pondicherry and has MNCs as clients for leasing the property for lease.Apart from these, the Company deal with all kind of property requirements with complete transparency, promptness and utmost professionalism. Its expertise lies across segments like , Commercial, Factory Sites, Warehouses,

