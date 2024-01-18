|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|20 Jan 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|2
|20
|Interim
|Outcome of board meeting Pursuant to regulation 43, it is hereby informed that board has declared interim dividend of Rs.2 i.e 20% per equity share of Rs.10 each for F.Y 2023-2024.The record date for the same shall be 30/01/2024.
