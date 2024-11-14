|Purpose
Board Meetings Date
Announcement Date
Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|GOTHI PLASCON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other things the Financial Results of the company for the period ended 30/09/2024. PFA THE OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|GOTHI PLASCON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other things the Financial Results of the company for the period ended 30/06/2024. Further in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading window for dealing in shares of the company has kept closed for insiders from 01/07/2024 till 48 hours after the said results are made public (both days inclusive) as informed earlier. As per the document attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.10.2024)
Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|GOTHI PLASCON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 03rd May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve amongst other things the Financial Results of the company for the period ended 31/03/2024. Further in accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading window for dealing in shares of the company has kept closed for insiders from 1st April2024 till 48 hours after the said results are made public (both days inclusive) as informed earlier. Pursuant to Regulation 33 and other applicable provisions of Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the board approved and have taken on record the financial results for period ended 31st March,2024. We herewith enclose the financial results along with auditors report forming part of the financial statement and Declaration in respect of the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion for your reference and record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024)
Board Meeting
|20 Jan 2024
|9 Jan 2024
|GOTHI PLASCON (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31/12/2023. ii. To consider and declare the interim Dividend on the Equity Shares of the company for the financial year 2023-2024. Further in accordance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Record Date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of interim Dividend if any shall be 30/01/2024 subject to the approval of Dividend if any by the Board of Directors. iii. In accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the Trading window for dealing in shares of the company had been closed from 01/01/2024 till 48 hours after results are made public and declaration of the interim Dividend if any (both days inclusive). To consider and declare interim dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 In accordance with Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, record date for payment of interim dividend if any approved by the board of directors shall be 30/01/2024 Outcome of board meeting Pursuant to regulation 43, it is hereby informed that board has declared interim dividend of Rs.2 i.e 20% per equity share of Rs.10 each for F.Y 2023-2024.The record date for the same shall be 30/01/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.01.2024)
