Grovy India Ltd Balance Sheet

45.62
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.33

3.33

2.51

2.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.52

14.26

9.2

8.08

Net Worth

18.85

17.59

11.71

10.59

Minority Interest

Debt

11.36

10.21

6.67

6.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

30.21

27.8

18.38

16.6

Fixed Assets

0.21

0.11

0.16

0.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.35

0.81

0.63

0.67

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

28.66

26.85

17.07

15.22

Inventories

24.16

23.23

14.69

12.99

Inventory Days

356.81

Sundry Debtors

2.01

0

0.01

0.15

Debtor Days

4.12

Other Current Assets

2.67

10.96

2.38

2.22

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.8

0

-0.13

Creditor Days

3.57

Other Current Liabilities

-0.18

-6.54

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.02

0.53

0.5

Total Assets

30.23

27.79

18.39

16.61

