Grovy India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.33
3.33
2.51
2.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.52
14.26
9.2
8.08
Net Worth
18.85
17.59
11.71
10.59
Minority Interest
Debt
11.36
10.21
6.67
6.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.21
27.8
18.38
16.6
Fixed Assets
0.21
0.11
0.16
0.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.35
0.81
0.63
0.67
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
28.66
26.85
17.07
15.22
Inventories
24.16
23.23
14.69
12.99
Inventory Days
356.81
Sundry Debtors
2.01
0
0.01
0.15
Debtor Days
4.12
Other Current Assets
2.67
10.96
2.38
2.22
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.8
0
-0.13
Creditor Days
3.57
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-6.54
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.02
0.53
0.5
Total Assets
30.23
27.79
18.39
16.61
