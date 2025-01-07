iifl-logo-icon 1
Grovy India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.55
(1.99%)
Jan 7, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.28

17.85

12.29

9.16

yoy growth (%)

-25.58

45.18

34.24

52.05

Raw materials

-10.19

-18.13

-11.87

-9.05

As % of sales

76.7

101.59

96.58

98.81

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.43

-0.08

-0.06

As % of sales

1.18

2.42

0.68

0.74

Other costs

-2.65

-0.38

-0.17

-0.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.97

2.15

1.44

0.95

Operating profit

0.28

-1.1

0.15

-0.04

OPM

2.13

-6.16

1.28

-0.5

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

Interest expense

-0.06

-0.03

0

0

Other income

1.26

-0.19

0.03

0.18

Profit before tax

1.45

-1.34

0.16

0.1

Taxes

-0.01

0

-0.04

-0.04

Tax rate

-1.23

0

-28.9

-42.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.43

-1.34

0.11

0.05

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.43

-1.34

0.11

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-207.16

-1,259.4

98.39

11.6

NPM

10.83

-7.52

0.94

0.63

