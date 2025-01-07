Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.28
17.85
12.29
9.16
yoy growth (%)
-25.58
45.18
34.24
52.05
Raw materials
-10.19
-18.13
-11.87
-9.05
As % of sales
76.7
101.59
96.58
98.81
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.43
-0.08
-0.06
As % of sales
1.18
2.42
0.68
0.74
Other costs
-2.65
-0.38
-0.17
-0.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.97
2.15
1.44
0.95
Operating profit
0.28
-1.1
0.15
-0.04
OPM
2.13
-6.16
1.28
-0.5
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Interest expense
-0.06
-0.03
0
0
Other income
1.26
-0.19
0.03
0.18
Profit before tax
1.45
-1.34
0.16
0.1
Taxes
-0.01
0
-0.04
-0.04
Tax rate
-1.23
0
-28.9
-42.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.43
-1.34
0.11
0.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.43
-1.34
0.11
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-207.16
-1,259.4
98.39
11.6
NPM
10.83
-7.52
0.94
0.63
