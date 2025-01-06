Grovy India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.45
-1.34
0.16
0.1
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
-1.14
8.47
0.93
2.45
Other operating items
Operating
0.27
7.11
1.01
2.46
Capital expenditure
0.11
-0.05
0
0
Free cash flow
0.38
7.06
1.01
2.46
Equity raised
13.03
10.83
3.74
3.48
Investing
0.41
0.03
0.04
-3.3
Financing
14.28
13.62
9.9
10.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0.01
0.01
Net in cash
28.1
31.54
14.72
12.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.