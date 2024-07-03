SectorRealty
Open₹46.62
Prev. Close₹47.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹46.62
Day's Low₹46.62
52 Week's High₹98.2
52 Week's Low₹22.55
Book Value₹13.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.17
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.33
3.33
2.51
2.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.52
14.26
9.2
8.08
Net Worth
18.85
17.59
11.71
10.59
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.28
17.85
12.29
9.16
yoy growth (%)
-25.58
45.18
34.24
52.05
Raw materials
-10.19
-18.13
-11.87
-9.05
As % of sales
76.7
101.59
96.58
98.81
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.43
-0.08
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.45
-1.34
0.16
0.1
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
Tax paid
-0.01
0
-0.04
-0.04
Working capital
-1.14
8.47
0.93
2.45
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.58
45.18
34.24
52.05
Op profit growth
-125.71
-796.84
-441.26
-96.61
EBIT growth
-216.64
-894.83
61.77
14.61
Net profit growth
-207.16
-1,259.4
98.39
11.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Prakash Chand Jalan
Non Executive Director
Anita Jalan
Whole Time Director & CEO
NISHIT JALAN
Independent Director
Nawal Kishore Choudhury
Independent Director
Jay Nandan Jha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manisha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Grovy India Ltd
Summary
Grovy India Limited originally incorporated in the name of Grovy Exports and Marketing Limited on July 23, 1985. The Company then was changed from Grovy Exports and Marketing Limited to Grovy India Limited on April 28, 2015. Company is engaged in to the Business of development of property and trading of shares and commodities and other financial instruments.Ankur Buildtech Private Limited, Ganesh Contractors and Colonisers Private Limited, Ganesh Promoters Private Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement in 2019-20. And said Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on 16.10.2019. The Company on 23.10.2019 allotted 11,14,401 equity shares to the shareholders of Ankur Buildtech Private Limited, Ganesh Contractors and Colonisers Private Limited, Ganesh Promoters Private Limited in terms of Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation.
Read More
The Grovy India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grovy India Ltd is ₹62.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Grovy India Ltd is 0 and 3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grovy India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grovy India Ltd is ₹22.55 and ₹98.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Grovy India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.64%, 3 Years at 40.92%, 1 Year at 74.70%, 6 Month at 11.25%, 3 Month at 14.63% and 1 Month at -19.96%.
