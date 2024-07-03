iifl-logo-icon 1
Grovy India Ltd Share Price

46.62
(-2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:50:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.62
  • Day's High46.62
  • 52 Wk High98.2
  • Prev. Close47.57
  • Day's Low46.62
  • 52 Wk Low 22.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.15
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.17
  • Div. Yield0.05
Grovy India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

46.62

Prev. Close

47.57

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

46.62

Day's Low

46.62

52 Week's High

98.2

52 Week's Low

22.55

Book Value

13.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0.05

Grovy India Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Grovy India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Grovy India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.57%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.57%

Non-Promoter- 27.42%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Grovy India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.33

3.33

2.51

2.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.52

14.26

9.2

8.08

Net Worth

18.85

17.59

11.71

10.59

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.28

17.85

12.29

9.16

yoy growth (%)

-25.58

45.18

34.24

52.05

Raw materials

-10.19

-18.13

-11.87

-9.05

As % of sales

76.7

101.59

96.58

98.81

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.43

-0.08

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.45

-1.34

0.16

0.1

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

Tax paid

-0.01

0

-0.04

-0.04

Working capital

-1.14

8.47

0.93

2.45

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.58

45.18

34.24

52.05

Op profit growth

-125.71

-796.84

-441.26

-96.61

EBIT growth

-216.64

-894.83

61.77

14.61

Net profit growth

-207.16

-1,259.4

98.39

11.6

Grovy India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Grovy India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Prakash Chand Jalan

Non Executive Director

Anita Jalan

Whole Time Director & CEO

NISHIT JALAN

Independent Director

Nawal Kishore Choudhury

Independent Director

Jay Nandan Jha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manisha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Grovy India Ltd

Summary

Grovy India Limited originally incorporated in the name of Grovy Exports and Marketing Limited on July 23, 1985. The Company then was changed from Grovy Exports and Marketing Limited to Grovy India Limited on April 28, 2015. Company is engaged in to the Business of development of property and trading of shares and commodities and other financial instruments.Ankur Buildtech Private Limited, Ganesh Contractors and Colonisers Private Limited, Ganesh Promoters Private Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement in 2019-20. And said Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on 16.10.2019. The Company on 23.10.2019 allotted 11,14,401 equity shares to the shareholders of Ankur Buildtech Private Limited, Ganesh Contractors and Colonisers Private Limited, Ganesh Promoters Private Limited in terms of Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation.
Company FAQs

What is the Grovy India Ltd share price today?

The Grovy India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Grovy India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Grovy India Ltd is ₹62.17 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Grovy India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Grovy India Ltd is 0 and 3.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Grovy India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Grovy India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Grovy India Ltd is ₹22.55 and ₹98.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Grovy India Ltd?

Grovy India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.64%, 3 Years at 40.92%, 1 Year at 74.70%, 6 Month at 11.25%, 3 Month at 14.63% and 1 Month at -19.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Grovy India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Grovy India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.42 %

