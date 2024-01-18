|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|5 Nov 2024
|29 Nov 2024
|to Considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the Second quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon.
