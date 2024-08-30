Rs.0.1000 per share(1%)Final Dividend & A.G.M,.. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended read with Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder, Fixed the dates of Book closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Registers, from Saturday, 23rd September, 2024 to Friday, 29th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company, dividend declaration and Bonus Issue (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended read with Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder, Fixed the dates of Book closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Registers, from Monday, 23rd September, 2024 to Monday, 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company and dividend declaration. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024) intimation of Book Closure (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/09/2024)