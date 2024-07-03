Grovy India Limited originally incorporated in the name of Grovy Exports and Marketing Limited on July 23, 1985. The Company then was changed from Grovy Exports and Marketing Limited to Grovy India Limited on April 28, 2015. Company is engaged in to the Business of development of property and trading of shares and commodities and other financial instruments.Ankur Buildtech Private Limited, Ganesh Contractors and Colonisers Private Limited, Ganesh Promoters Private Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Arrangement in 2019-20. And said Scheme of Amalgamation became effective on 16.10.2019. The Company on 23.10.2019 allotted 11,14,401 equity shares to the shareholders of Ankur Buildtech Private Limited, Ganesh Contractors and Colonisers Private Limited, Ganesh Promoters Private Limited in terms of Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation.
