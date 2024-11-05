Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

Grovy India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024. 2. To consider and approve appointment of M/s. Ajay Rattan & Co., Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor due to causal vacancy of statutory auditor M/s. SNR & Company, Chartered Accountants. 3. To consider and transit any other businesses, if any, which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. to Considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the Second quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 17 Oct 2024

Grovy India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of Bonus equity shares having face value of Re. 10/- (Rupee Ten Only) each in the proportion of 3:1 i.e. 3 (Three) new fully paid-up Bonus equity shares for every 1 (One) existing equity shares held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date determined by the Board (i.e. 23rd October 2024) Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., October 24, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the allotment of 1,00,02,204 /- (One crore Two Thousand Two Hundred and Four) fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio of 3:1 i.e., Three (3) Bonus Equity Share for every One (1) existing Equity Shares of the Company of Rs. 10/- (Rs. Ten) each, held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date i.e., Wednesday, October 23, 2024. The Bonus Equity Shares allotted as above shall rank pari-passu in all respect and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares of the Company including dividends and other corporate benefits, if any, declared by the Company after the said allotment. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 22 Aug 2024

Grovy India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Directors Report of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 2. To consider and approve notice of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM). 3. To consider the resignation of the Statutory Auditor. 4. To consider the proposal for issue of Bonus shares to the equity shareholders of the company. 5. To transact any other business with the permission of the chair To Approve Notice of AGM, Board Report, Appointments of Auditor and issuance of Bonus (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024) To approve Notice of AGM, Board Report, Appointments of Auditor., Issuance of Bonus share etc. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/08/2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting Held on_30.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Grovy India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting will be held on 12 August 2024at 2: pm at registered office to consider First Quarter financial result and recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Board of Directors in its meeting held today, 12th August, 2024, commenced at 2:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company and the following decisions were taken: 1. Considered and approved the unaudited financial results for the First quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon on record. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend @1% i.e. Rs. 0.10/- (Ten Paisa) per equity share of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 02:00 P.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 9 May 2024

Grovy India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results for the fourth Quarter (Q4) and year ended 31st March 2024 & Such other matters as per the discretion of the chairman Approved financial Results for the forth Quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 1. Approved the Audited financial results and Auditors Report thereon for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024. A copy of duly signed audited financial results along with auditors report and declaration in respect of audit report with unmodified opinion under Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations is enclosed. 2. Appointment of Mr. Saroj Kumar Mishra on recommendation of Audit committee as Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-25 with effect from conclusion of this Board Meeting. 3. Modifiaction of charge by the company having charge Id 10032064 from 49600000 to 32000000. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

To appoint Company secretary cum compliance officer of the company.

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 25 Jan 2024