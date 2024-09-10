|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Aug 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|0.1
|1
|Final
|Board of Directors in its meeting held today, 12th August, 2024, commenced at 2:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company and the following decisions were taken: Recommendation of Final Dividend @1% i.e. Rs. 0.10/- (Ten Paisa) per equity share of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Intimation of record date for payment of dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)
