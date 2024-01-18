1.Alteration in the capital of the Company by split of existing equity share of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company Alteration in the capital of the Company by sub-division/split of existing equity share of the Company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One) each fully paid-up, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company. The Record Date will be intimated in due course. Other requisite details regarding split / sub-division of shares in terms of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are as attached herewith in Annexure-A Company has fixed 31 January 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the eligiblity of Shareholders for the purpose of Sub division/ Split of shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/01/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LTD. (539222) RECORD DATE 31.01.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 31/01/2024 DR-707/2023-2024 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE451S01019 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 31/01/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.01.2024) In Continuation of Notice No. 20240123-63 dated January 23, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: Company Name & Scrip Code GROWINGTON VENTURES INDIA LIMITED (539222) New ISIN No. INE451S01027 Remarks Sub-division of equity shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 31-01-2024 (DR-707/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 29.01.2024)