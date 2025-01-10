iifl-logo-icon 1
Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd Balance Sheet

25.25
(1.86%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.18

4.88

4.88

4.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.64

-5.72

-5.76

-5.77

Net Worth

8.54

-0.84

-0.88

-0.89

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0.61

0.73

0.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.54

-0.23

-0.15

-0.2

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.63

-0.29

-0.15

-0.21

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

5.77

0.24

0.06

0

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.32

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.21

-0.21

-0.21

Cash

2.92

0.06

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

8.55

-0.23

-0.14

-0.2

