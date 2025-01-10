Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.18
4.88
4.88
4.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.64
-5.72
-5.76
-5.77
Net Worth
8.54
-0.84
-0.88
-0.89
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.61
0.73
0.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.54
-0.23
-0.15
-0.2
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
5.63
-0.29
-0.15
-0.21
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
5.77
0.24
0.06
0
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.32
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.21
-0.21
-0.21
Cash
2.92
0.06
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
8.55
-0.23
-0.14
-0.2
