|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0
0
1.56
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
9,330.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.5
As % of sales
77.22
0
0
96.22
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
As % of sales
20.77
0
0
2.1
Other costs
-0.11
0
-0.04
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
984.23
0
0
1.03
Operating profit
-0.11
-0.02
-0.06
0
OPM
-982.23
0
0
0.63
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.01
0.05
0
Profit before tax
-0.1
0
-0.01
0
Taxes
0
0
0
6.4
Tax rate
0
0
0
0.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.1
0
-0.01
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.1
0
-0.01
0.01
yoy growth (%)
1,944.45
-69.78
-270.19
-99.56
NPM
-911.24
0
0
0.63
