Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.98
(2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:05:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0

0

1.56

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

9,330.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.5

As % of sales

77.22

0

0

96.22

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

As % of sales

20.77

0

0

2.1

Other costs

-0.11

0

-0.04

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

984.23

0

0

1.03

Operating profit

-0.11

-0.02

-0.06

0

OPM

-982.23

0

0

0.63

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.01

0.05

0

Profit before tax

-0.1

0

-0.01

0

Taxes

0

0

0

6.4

Tax rate

0

0

0

0.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.1

0

-0.01

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.1

0

-0.01

0.01

yoy growth (%)

1,944.45

-69.78

-270.19

-99.56

NPM

-911.24

0

0

0.63

