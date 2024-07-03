Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹26.86
Prev. Close₹25.59
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.42
Day's High₹26.86
Day's Low₹24.32
52 Week's High₹27.5
52 Week's Low₹8.74
Book Value₹6.65
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)39.32
P/E48.28
EPS0.53
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.18
4.88
4.88
4.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-5.64
-5.72
-5.76
-5.77
Net Worth
8.54
-0.84
-0.88
-0.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.01
0
0
1.56
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
9,330.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
-1.5
As % of sales
77.22
0
0
96.22
Employee costs
0
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.1
0
-0.01
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
6.4
Working capital
0
-0.01
0.01
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
9,330.96
Op profit growth
457.54
-70.39
-791.1
1,587.44
EBIT growth
1,944.45
-69.78
-271.28
1,587.44
Net profit growth
1,944.45
-69.78
-270.19
-99.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Murli Shivshankaran Nair
Non Executive Director
Reena Mahatma
Independent Director
Narayansinh Padudansinh Chauhan
Independent Director
Gautam Keshavlal Chauhan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manmeetkaur Harshdeepsingh Bhatia
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd
Summary
Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited was incorporated in Jan. 91. In 2004-05, Company started production of I.V. FIuids in April, 2005.
The Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd is ₹39.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd is 48.28 and 3.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd is ₹8.74 and ₹27.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 119.19%, 1 Year at 108.05%, 6 Month at 53.23%, 3 Month at 37.65% and 1 Month at 34.76%.
