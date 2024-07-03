iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd Share Price

26.84
(4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:40:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.86
  • Day's High26.86
  • 52 Wk High27.5
  • Prev. Close25.59
  • Day's Low24.32
  • 52 Wk Low 8.74
  • Turnover (lac)4.42
  • P/E48.28
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value6.65
  • EPS0.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)39.32
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

26.86

Prev. Close

25.59

Turnover(Lac.)

4.42

Day's High

26.86

Day's Low

24.32

52 Week's High

27.5

52 Week's Low

8.74

Book Value

6.65

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

39.32

P/E

48.28

EPS

0.53

Divi. Yield

0

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:52 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.18

4.88

4.88

4.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-5.64

-5.72

-5.76

-5.77

Net Worth

8.54

-0.84

-0.88

-0.89

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.01

0

0

1.56

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

9,330.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

-1.5

As % of sales

77.22

0

0

96.22

Employee costs

0

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.1

0

-0.01

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

6.4

Working capital

0

-0.01

0.01

0.01

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

9,330.96

Op profit growth

457.54

-70.39

-791.1

1,587.44

EBIT growth

1,944.45

-69.78

-271.28

1,587.44

Net profit growth

1,944.45

-69.78

-270.19

-99.56

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Murli Shivshankaran Nair

Non Executive Director

Reena Mahatma

Independent Director

Narayansinh Padudansinh Chauhan

Independent Director

Gautam Keshavlal Chauhan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manmeetkaur Harshdeepsingh Bhatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd

Summary

Gujarat Inject Kerala Limited was incorporated in Jan. 91. In 2004-05, Company started production of I.V. FIuids in April, 2005.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd share price today?

The Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd is ₹39.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd is 48.28 and 3.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd is ₹8.74 and ₹27.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd?

Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 119.19%, 1 Year at 108.05%, 6 Month at 53.23%, 3 Month at 37.65% and 1 Month at 34.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gujarat Inject Kerala Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Gujarat Inject (Kerala) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.